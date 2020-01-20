Premier League: Liverpool Beat Manchester United 2-0, Go 16 Points Clear

Liverpool stretched their commanding lead on the prime of the Premier League to 16 factors and benefit over Manchester United to 30 as objectives from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned a 2-Zero win over their historic rivals at Anfield. A 13th straight league win because the sides final met at Previous Trafford in October continues Liverpool’s relentless run in direction of a primary league title in 30 years, whereas United stay 5 factors off the highest 4 in fifth.

Liverpool even have a sport in hand to come back on closest challengers Manchester Metropolis and will have been extra comfy winners after seeing two first half objectives dominated out and a number of clear possibilities go astray.

United are the one workforce to take Premier League factors off the European champions this season, however it hardly ever regarded like lightning would strike twice as soon as the hosts went in entrance on 14 minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sport plan was undone by a easy set-piece as Van Dijk rose highest to energy dwelling Trent Alexander-Arnold’s nook.

The Norwegian had arrange with a again 5, with Luke Shaw compelled to deputise out of place as a 3rd centre-back, and solely a fantastic problem from the previous Southampton left-back denied Sadio Mane a sure second as he burst onto Roberto Firmino’s go.

Jurgen Klopp’s males did have the ball within the web twice extra earlier than the break, however VAR and the offside flag got here to United’s rescue to maintain the rating down.

Firstly, Firmino’s good strike was dominated out as Van Dijk was penalised for an aerial problem with David de Gea after a VAR overview.

Georginio Wijnaldum then slotted previous the Spaniard after an excellent by means of ball from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however the Dutchman had strayed marginally offside.

Shorn of injured prime scorer Marcus Rashford, United didn’t even muster a shot in anger for the primary 40 minutes till Anthony Martial pulled his effort large of the close to put up.

Nonetheless, they might simply have been degree towards the run of play moments later when Andreas Pereira couldn’t stretch to show dwelling Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s ball throughout the face of the aim.

On the different finish, De Gea had yet one more key intervention earlier than the break as he saved together with his ft from Mane’s pushed effort.

United rode their luck much more at first of the second half as Salah one way or the other skewed large from point-blank vary earlier than Jordan Henderson smashed a shot off the put up.

However Liverpool’s failure to place the sport to mattress may have value them when Martial blazed over United’s greatest likelihood of the sport after a well-worked one-two with Pereira simply earlier than the hour mark.

Similar to within the 1-Zero win at Tottenham final weekend Liverpool drained within the last 20 minutes, with Klopp compelled to withdraw Mane and Firmino to bolster the midfield.

Nonetheless, the hosts held out for a seventh consecutive clear sheet in all competitions and took one other large step in direction of the title as Salah secured the three factors with just about the final kick of the sport.

The Egyptian was picked out by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and ran from inside his personal half earlier than slotting below De Gea.