Premier League: Liverpool Outclass Leicester To Open Up 13-point Lead

Jurgen Klopp insisted it’s not but social gathering time for Liverpool regardless of tightening their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant Four-Zero thrashing of second-placed Leicester Metropolis to open up a 13-point lead on the high of the desk. Roberto Firmino scored twice from Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses both aspect of James Milner’s penalty earlier than the good Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring himself. Liverpool even have a recreation in hand over Leicester and appear destined to lastly finish a 30-year wait to win the title. “With all the things around us, the biggest quality of my boys is that we are not listening really, we are completely focused on what we have to do,” Jurgen Klopp advised Amazon Prime.

“I am actually good at partying my associates will let you know, however I by no means wished to have a celebration with out a cause.

“If there’s something to have a good time I’ll let you know, till then we’ll work.”

Contemporary from profitable the Membership World Cup for the primary time in Qatar on Saturday, Klopp’s males confirmed no signal of fatigue from a congested December schedule as they outclassed the Foxes from begin to end.

Alexander-Arnold was a relentless risk rampaging ahead from right-back and stung Kasper Schmeichel’s palms inside the primary minute earlier than Klopp quickly had his head in his fingers when Sadio Mane by some means spooned Mohamed Salah’s harmful cross broad.

An opener for the runaway league leaders was solely a matter of time and duly arrived simply after the half hour mark when Alexander-Arnold’s cross was headed powerfully down previous Schmeichel.

The Danish goalkeeper had ensured Leicester’s Three-1 defeat at Manchester Metropolis on Saturday was not much more complete and wanted to be at his finest once more to maintain the Foxes within the recreation as he saved one-on-one from Mane moments later.

Two heavy defeats in 5 days have proved to be a actuality verify for Leicester’s title ambitions with their focus now on ensuring they maintain off a chasing pack together with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to safe a return to the Champions League.

“It is essential there’s a little little bit of perspective,” said Schmeichel. “If you happen to advised us we might be within the place we’re at the beginning of the season we might have taken it.

“We take this as inspiration, that’s the level. Those are probably the two best teams in the world at the minute and that’s the level we have to aspire to be.”

Liverpool, against this, demonstrated why they’re Champions League winners and Premier League champions in ready.

Klopp’s males lastly had the respiratory area they desired through the arm of Caglar Soyuncu as he dealt with Alexander-Arnold’s nook 20 minutes from time.

Milner had solely been on the sphere a matter of seconds and stroked residence the penalty along with his first contact.

Three minutes later, Firmino doubled his tally of targets and Alexander-Arnold added a 3rd help with a pushed low cross that the Brazilian expertly cushioned earlier than slotting into the highest nook.

Alexander-Arnold then capped a powerful efficiency by blasting low and exhausting past Schmeichel into the underside nook.

The Boxing Day card marks the midway level of the Premier League season, however even with half the season to play, Liverpool’s march in the direction of the title appears to be like unstoppable.

“It is theirs to lose,” added Schmeichel.