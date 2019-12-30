Premier League: Liverpool Ride Their Luck To Edge Past Wolves

Liverpool wanted assistance from VAR to re-establish their 13-point lead on the high of the Premier League with a 1-Zero win over Wolves on Sunday as a late Chelsea fightback inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Arsenal in Mikel Arteta’s first dwelling sport in cost. Manchester Metropolis stay 14 factors adrift of the runaway league leaders, however closed the hole on second-placed Leicester due to second-half targets from Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne to beat Sheffield United 2-Zero. Sadio Mane scored the one purpose of a controversial conflict at Anfield as Liverpool prolonged their unbeaten run at dwelling within the league to 50 video games.

“If it would be easy to win that number of games a lot more teams would have done it,” stated Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“It is not easy and you have to fight with all you have. Sometimes we have more and sometimes less and the boys do that all the time, so I couldn’t be more proud of what they did again.”

Mane’s strike three minutes earlier than half-time was initially dominated out for a handball by Adam Lallana within the build-up, however a VAR evaluation overturned referee Anthony Taylor’s on-field choice.

Moments later Wolves thought that they had levelled when Pedro Nieto fired low previous Alisson Becker, however once more the VAR evaluation went towards the guests because the purpose was dominated out for a fractional offside towards Jonny.

“We feel massively hard done by, I can’t get my head around it. It is ridiculous,” stated Wolves captain Connor Coady.

“For me it is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me.”

Wolves had lower than 48 hours to get well from an exciting Three-2 victory over Metropolis on Friday, however nonetheless had loads of probabilities to safe not less than a degree after the break as Becker denied Diogo Jota earlier than Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore had pictures deflected broad within the closing phases.

Only a second league defeat in 15 video games means Wolves fall 5 factors behind Chelsea within the battle for a top-four end after Frank Lampard’s males staged a dramatic turnaround towards Arsenal on the Emirates.