Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League prime scorers are gunning for the celebrated Golden Boot
The Premier League is bristling with attacking abilities setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.
Final season’s Golden Boot award was break up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
With 22 targets every, it was the bottom complete to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.
The title race will deliver out the very best within the prime strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the total checklist of Premier League prime scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 16th December 2019
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 16 targets, three assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 11 targets, three assists
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 11 targets, zero assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 10 targets, four assists
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 9 targets, 5 assists
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9 targets, four assists
- Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 9 targets, three assists
- Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 9 targets, 2 assists
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 9 targets, 2 assists
- Danny Ings (Tottenham) 9 targets, 1 help
- Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 9 targets, 1 help
