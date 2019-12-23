Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Premier League is bristling with attacking abilities setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.

Final season’s Golden Boot award was break up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 objectives every, it was the bottom complete to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Methods to watch each recreation on TV and reside stream

The title race will deliver out one of the best within the high strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete checklist of Premier League high scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 23rd December 2019