Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League high scorers are gunning for the distinguished Golden Boot
The Premier League is bristling with attacking abilities setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.
Final season’s Golden Boot award was break up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
With 22 objectives every, it was the bottom whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.
The title race will carry out the most effective within the high strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.
The complete record of Premier League high scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Friday 27th December 2019
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 objectives, three assists
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 12 objectives, 1 assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 11 objectives, four assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 11 objectives, three assists
- Danny Ings (Southampton) 11 objectives, 1 help
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 10 objectives, 2 assists
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 9 objectives, 6 assists
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9 objectives, four assists
- Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 9 objectives, three assists
- Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 9 objectives, 2 assists
