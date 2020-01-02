Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League prime scorers are gunning for the distinguished Golden Boot
The Premier League is bristling with attacking abilities setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.
Final season’s Golden Boot award was cut up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
With 22 objectives every, it was the bottom whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 objectives after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.
- Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: The best way to watch each recreation on TV and dwell stream
The title race will carry out the perfect within the prime strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League might take the division by storm.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the total checklist of Premier League prime scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Thursday 2nd January 2020
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 objectives, three assists
- Danny Ings (Southampton) 13 objectives, 1 help
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 13 objectives, 1 assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 12 objectives, four assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12 objectives, three assists
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11 objectives, 2 assists
- Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 11 objectives, 1 help
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 10 objectives, 6 assists
- Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 10 objectives, 2 assists
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9 objectives, four assists
Add Comment