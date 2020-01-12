Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League high scorers are gunning for the celebrated Golden Boot
The Premier League is bristling with attacking skills setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.
Final season’s Golden Boot award was cut up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
With 22 targets every, it was the bottom whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.
The title race will deliver out the perfect within the high strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League might take the division by storm.
the complete record of Premier League high scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Friday third January 2020
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 targets, three assists
- Danny Ings (Southampton) 13 targets, 1 help
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 13 targets, 1 assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 12 targets, four assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12 targets, three help
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 targets, 6 assists
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11 targets, 2 assists
- Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 11 targets, 1 help
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10 targets, four assists
- Sergio Aguero (Man Metropolis) 10 targets, 2 assists
