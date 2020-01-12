Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Premier League is bristling with attacking skills setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.

Final season’s Golden Boot award was cut up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 targets every, it was the bottom whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: The best way to watch each recreation on TV and reside stream

The title race will deliver out the perfect within the high strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League might take the division by storm.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Premier League high scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Friday third January 2020