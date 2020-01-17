Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Premier League is bristling with attacking skills setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.

Final season’s Golden Boot award was cut up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 targets every, it was the bottom complete to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Learn how to watch each sport on TV and stay stream

The title race will deliver out one of the best within the high strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Premier League high scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 13th January 2020