Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Premier League is bristling with attacking skills setting the highest flight alight because the marketing campaign approaches Christmas.

Final season’s Golden Boot award was cut up 3 ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 targets every, it was the bottom whole to safe the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 targets after the 2010/11 marketing campaign.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: The right way to watch each recreation on TV and reside stream

The title race will carry out the very best within the prime strikers as soon as once more, whereas a number of new additions to the Premier League may take the division by storm.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the total record of Premier League prime scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 13th January 2020