Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the midway level with Liverpool main the pack.
Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air reside protection of the Premier League this season, and we are going to preserve you recent with each televised match all through the marketing campaign.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules
The way to watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line
Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games through their TV channels or on-line via SkyGo on a spread of units.
NOW TV offer a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League.
Amazon Prime have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games reside, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
Virgin Media supply clients the complete bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin containers, that means you'll be able to watch each televised Premier League match from one distant.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast info can be up to date all through the season.
Televised matches in daring.
Thursday 26th December
Preview: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)
Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (three:00pm)
Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich (three:00pm)
Preview: Chelsea v Southampton (three:00pm)
Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham (three:00pm)
Preview: Everton v Burnley (three:00pm)
Preview: Sheffield United v Watford (three:00pm)
Preview: Man Utd v Newcastle (5:30pm)
Preview: Leicester v Liverpool (eight:00pm)
Friday 27th December
Preview: Wolves v Man Metropolis (7:45pm)
Saturday 28th December
Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Newcastle v Everton (three:00pm)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Watford v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
West Ham v Leicester (5:30pm)
Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Burnley v Man Utd (7:45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th December
Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Liverpool v Wolves (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Man Metropolis v Sheffield United (6:00pm)
Wednesday 1st January
Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leicester (three:00pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Tottenham (three:00pm) BT Sport
Watford v Wolves (three:00pm) BT Sport
Man Metropolis v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Man Utd (eight:00pm) BT Sport
Thursday 2nd January
Liverpool v Sheffield United (eight:00pm) BT Sport
Friday 10th January
Sheffield United v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Saturday 11th January
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Burnley (three:00pm)
Everton v Brighton (three:00pm)
Leicester v Southampton (three:00pm)
Man Utd v Norwich (three:00pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Sunday 12th January
Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Aston Villa v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Saturday 18th January
Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Brighton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Norwich v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Southampton v Wolves (three:00pm)
West Ham v Everton (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Sunday 19th January
Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Tuesday 21st January
Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)
Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)
Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)
Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (7:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Arsenal (eight:15pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 22nd January
Tottenham v Norwich (7:30pm)
Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Burnley (eight:15pm) BT Sport
Thursday 23rd January
Wolves v Liverpool (eight:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 1st February
Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Norwich (three:00pm)
Watford v Everton (three:00pm)
West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)
Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Sunday 2nd February
Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Tottenham v Man Metropolis (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Saturday eighth February
Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday ninth February
Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport
Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Friday 14th February
Wolves v Leicester (eight:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 15th February
Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Sunday 16th February
Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Arsenal v Newcastle (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Monday 17th February
Chelsea v Man Utd (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Saturday 22nd February
Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Sheffield United v Brighton (three:00pm)
Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Sunday 23rd February
Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)
Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Everton (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Monday 24th February
Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Friday 28th February
Norwich v Leicester (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Topic to EFL Cup remaining participation
Saturday 29th February
Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Chelsea (three:00pm)
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (three:00pm)
West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)
Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Sunday 1st March
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
or
Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
Topic to EFL Cup remaining participation
Tottenham v Wolves (three:00pm)
Saturday seventh March
Arsenal v West Ham (three:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (three:00pm)
Chelsea v Everton (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (three:00pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Liverpool v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Man Utd v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (three:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (three:00pm)
Saturday 14th March
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (three:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (three:00pm)
Everton v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (three:00pm)
Tottenham v Man Utd (three:00pm)
Watford v Leicester (three:00pm)
West Ham v Wolves (three:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford (three:00pm)
Chelsea v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)
Leicester v Brighton (three:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Man Utd v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (three:00pm)
Southampton v Arsenal (three:00pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (three:00pm)
Wolves v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (three:00pm)
Aston Villa v Wolves (three:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (three:00pm)
Everton v Leicester (three:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (three:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (three:00pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (three:00pm)
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Chelsea v Watford (three:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (three:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (three:00pm)
Southampton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (three:00pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (three:00pm)
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham (three:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (three:00pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (three:00pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (three:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (three:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Sheffield United v Wolves (three:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (three:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (three:00pm)
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester (three:00pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Brighton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (three:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (three:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (three:00pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (three:00pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (three:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (three:00pm)
Saturday 2nd Might
Arsenal v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (three:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (three:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (three:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (three:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (three:00pm)
Saturday ninth Might
Bournemouth v Southampton (three:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (three:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (three:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (three:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (three:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (three:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (three:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (three:00pm)
Watford v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
Saturday 17th Might
Arsenal v Watford (three:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (three:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (three:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (three:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (three:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Norwich (three:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (three:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
