Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the midway level with Liverpool main the pack.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data can be up to date all through the season.

Televised matches in daring.

Thursday 26th December

Preview: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich (three:00pm)

Preview: Chelsea v Southampton (three:00pm)

Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham (three:00pm)

Preview: Everton v Burnley (three:00pm)

Preview: Sheffield United v Watford (three:00pm)

Preview: Man Utd v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Preview: Leicester v Liverpool (eight:00pm)

Friday 27th December

Preview: Wolves v Man Metropolis (7:45pm)

Saturday 28th December

Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Newcastle v Everton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Watford v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

West Ham v Leicester (5:30pm)

Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Burnley v Man Utd (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Liverpool v Wolves (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Man Metropolis v Sheffield United (6:00pm)

Wednesday 1st January

Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leicester (three:00pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Tottenham (three:00pm) BT Sport

Watford v Wolves (three:00pm) BT Sport

Man Metropolis v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Man Utd (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Thursday 2nd January

Liverpool v Sheffield United (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Friday 10th January

Sheffield United v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Saturday 11th January

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Burnley (three:00pm)

Everton v Brighton (three:00pm)

Leicester v Southampton (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Norwich (three:00pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Sunday 12th January

Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Aston Villa v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Saturday 18th January

Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Brighton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Norwich v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Southampton v Wolves (three:00pm)

West Ham v Everton (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Sunday 19th January

Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Liverpool v Man Utd (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Tuesday 21st January

Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)

Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)

Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (7:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Arsenal (eight:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 22nd January

Tottenham v Norwich (7:30pm)

Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Burnley (eight:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 23rd January

Wolves v Liverpool (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 1st February

Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Norwich (three:00pm)

Watford v Everton (three:00pm)

West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Sunday 2nd February

Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Tottenham v Man Metropolis (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Saturday eighth February

Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday ninth February

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport

Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Friday 14th February

Wolves v Leicester (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 15th February

Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Sunday 16th February

Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Arsenal v Newcastle (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Monday 17th February

Chelsea v Man Utd (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Saturday 22nd February

Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Brighton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Sunday 23rd February

Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)

Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)

Arsenal v Everton (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Monday 24th February

Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Friday 28th February

Norwich v Leicester (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup ultimate participation

Saturday 29th February

Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (three:00pm)

West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)

Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Sunday 1st March

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

or

Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup ultimate participation

Tottenham v Wolves (three:00pm)

Saturday seventh March

Arsenal v West Ham (three:00pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (three:00pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Norwich (three:00pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Wolves v Brighton (three:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Everton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Norwich v Southampton (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Watford v Leicester (three:00pm)

West Ham v Wolves (three:00pm)

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Leicester v Brighton (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Norwich v Everton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (three:00pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Arsenal v Norwich (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Wolves (three:00pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (three:00pm)

Everton v Leicester (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Watford v Southampton (three:00pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Watford (three:00pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (three:00pm)

Norwich v Brighton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Everton (three:00pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Everton v Southampton (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Wolves (three:00pm)

Watford v Norwich (three:00pm)

West Ham v Burnley (three:00pm)

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Southampton (three:00pm)

Norwich v West Ham (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Watford v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Wolves v Everton (three:00pm)

Saturday 2nd Might

Arsenal v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Burnley v Wolves (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Norwich (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton (three:00pm)

West Ham v Watford (three:00pm)

Saturday ninth Might

Bournemouth v Southampton (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Brighton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Man Utd v West Ham (three:00pm)

Norwich v Burnley (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Everton (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (three:00pm)

Watford v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Saturday 17th Might

Arsenal v Watford (three:00pm)

Burnley v Brighton (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Leicester v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Norwich (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Southampton v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

