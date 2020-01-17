Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the midway level with Liverpool main the pack.

Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air dwell protection of the Premier League this season, and we are going to preserve you recent with each televised match all through the marketing campaign.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete checklist of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

How one can watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line

Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games by way of their TV channels or on-line by SkyGo on a variety of gadgets. Clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

NOW TV provide a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. Current BT customers can add the sports activities package deal for an extra £10.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days. You can even purchase a month-to-month go for £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

Amazon Prime have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Virgin Media provide prospects the complete package deal to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin containers, that means you may watch each televised Premier League match from one distant. New prospects also can decide up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data shall be up to date all through the season.

Televised matches in daring.

Saturday 18th January

Preview: Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Brighton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Norwich v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Southampton v Wolves (three:00pm)

West Ham v Everton (three:00pm)

Preview: Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 19th January

Preview: Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Preview: Liverpool v Man Utd (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tuesday 21st January

Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)

Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)

Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (7:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Arsenal (eight:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 22nd January

Tottenham v Norwich (7:30pm)

Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Burnley (eight:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 23rd January

Wolves v Liverpool (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 1st February

Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Norwich (three:00pm)

Watford v Everton (three:00pm)

West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 2nd February

Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tottenham v Man Metropolis (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday eighth February

Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday ninth February

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport

Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 14th February

Wolves v Leicester (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 15th February

Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 16th February

Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Arsenal v Newcastle (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 17th February

Chelsea v Man Utd (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 22nd February

Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Brighton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 23rd February

Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)

Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)

Arsenal v Everton (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 24th February

Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 28th February

Norwich v Leicester (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup closing participation

Saturday 29th February

Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (three:00pm)

West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)

Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 1st March

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

or

Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Topic to EFL Cup closing participation

Tottenham v Wolves (three:00pm)

Saturday seventh March

Arsenal v West Ham (three:00pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (three:00pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Norwich (three:00pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Wolves v Brighton (three:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Everton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Norwich v Southampton (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Watford v Leicester (three:00pm)

West Ham v Wolves (three:00pm)

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Leicester v Brighton (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Norwich v Everton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (three:00pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Arsenal v Norwich (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Wolves (three:00pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (three:00pm)

Everton v Leicester (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Watford v Southampton (three:00pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Watford (three:00pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (three:00pm)

Norwich v Brighton (three:00pm)

Southampton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Everton (three:00pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Everton v Southampton (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Wolves (three:00pm)

Watford v Norwich (three:00pm)

West Ham v Burnley (three:00pm)

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (three:00pm)

Man Utd v Southampton (three:00pm)

Norwich v West Ham (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Watford v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Wolves v Everton (three:00pm)

Saturday 2nd Might

Arsenal v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Burnley v Wolves (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Norwich (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton (three:00pm)

West Ham v Watford (three:00pm)

Saturday ninth Might

Bournemouth v Southampton (three:00pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Brighton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (three:00pm)

Man Utd v West Ham (three:00pm)

Norwich v Burnley (three:00pm)

Sheffield United v Everton (three:00pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (three:00pm)

Watford v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

Saturday 17th Might

Arsenal v Watford (three:00pm)

Burnley v Brighton (three:00pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (three:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Leicester v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Norwich (three:00pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Southampton v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

