Premier League: Watford Hold Tottenham Hotspur To Goalless Draw

Watford held Tottenham to a goalless draw on Saturday to increase their unbeaten run within the Premier League and additional harm Spurs’ Champions League ambitions. When Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Highway final month Watford regarded doomed fro relegation however he has put collectively a outstanding run of outcomes to raise the membership out of the relegation zone. It’s a totally different story for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs who, with out the injured Harry Kane and with uncertainty over the way forward for Christian Eriksen, might be 11 factors off fourth spot by the top of the day.

However Pearson will really feel Watford ought to have wrapped up all three factors after his aspect squandered some golden possibilities within the second half and captain Troy Deeney noticed his penalty saved.

Earlier than kick-off there was a heat tribute from the followers to former supervisor Graham Taylor, who died three years in the past.

It was the guests who settled first, discovering their rhythm from the kick-off, dominating possession and probing for openings on the sting of the Watford field .

However the house aspect broke dangerously within the second minute, with Gerard Deulofeu capturing large of Paulo Gazzaniga’s purpose.

That was a uncommon foray ahead within the opening phases for Watford, who struggled to get on prime of Mourinho’s males.

Son Heung-min regarded energetic on the left of Tottenham’s assault and had the primary shot on track however regardless of all their posession Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster not often regarded troubled.

Watford risk

The house aspect step by step labored their approach into the sport and began to see far more of the ball.

That they had an excellent likelihood to check Gazzaniga when Japhet Tanganga was booked after bringing down Ismaila Sarr in a harmful place simply outdoors the penalty field however Nathaniel Chalobah wasted the chance.

Shortly earlier than the half-hour there was a delay of a number of minutes as referee Michael Oliver was compelled to vary his communication package, accompanied by the gang chanting: “It’s not football any more.”

Foster saved from Son within the 30th minute and was down well to maintain out a pointy Lucas Moura shot after a pleasant via ball from Dele Alli.

Watford flew out of the blocks within the second half and will have been 2-Zero up however for some poor ending.

First Abdoulaye Doucoure scuffed the ball simply large after good work down the best by the harmful Sarr earlier than Sarr himself failed to attach correctly from shut vary.

Though Watford have been now effectively on prime, Spurs continued to look harmful on the break.

Alli headed over whereas Son shot after being launched via the center.

The decisive second appeared to come back with about 20 minutes to go when Spurs captain Jan Vertonghen was booked for dealing with Deulofeu’s shot within the penalty space.

Deeney stepped up and struck his shot firmly however Gazzaniga dived to his proper to maintain the ball out and the scores stage.

Mourinho introduced Eriksen off the bench and later launched new signing Gedson Fernandes but it surely was Watford who continued to look the extra harmful aspect.