Premier League Wobbles Leave Top Four Chase Wide Open

Chelsea stay in pole place to assert fourth spot within the Premier League and a return to the riches and status of the Champions League subsequent season. Nevertheless, a droop in type from Frank Lampard’s males has left the door open for Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal to safe a much-needed return to Europe’s high competitors, whereas Wolves and Sheffield United are additionally aiming to achieve the promised land for the primary time. AFP Sport appears to be like in any respect six sides’ ambitions heading into the ultimate 15 league video games of the season.

Chelsea – 39 factors

The Blues nonetheless have a five-point cushion, however ought to already be out of sight for the chasing pack.

Chelsea have gained simply 4 of their final 11 league video games, a poor run that features defeats to Bournemouth, West Ham, Southampton, Newcastle and Everton.

Arsenal at residence on Tuesday is adopted by Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United, giving them the possibility to lastly pull clear, however it might additionally hand these behind them one other lifeline.

Man Utd – 34 factors

United’s problem for the highest 4 will rely largely on what enterprise they do earlier than the top of the January switch window.

High scorer Marcus Rashford might be out for at the very least six weeks on account of a stress fracture in his again, whereas long-term accidents to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have already left the Crimson Devils mild in midfield.

United have what appears to be like like essentially the most interesting fixture run-in for the ultimate seven video games after the March worldwide break.

Nevertheless, they’ve to make sure they’re nonetheless within the working by then with Wolves, Chelsea, Manchester Metropolis, Tottenham and Sheffield United all to return earlier than Rashford returns.

Wolves – 34 factors

Wolves’ gorgeous fightback from 2-Zero right down to win Three-2 at in-form Southampton on Saturday reignited their Champions League problem, which had stalled in latest weeks.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males face Liverpool of their 40th recreation of the season on Thursday and a brief squad might nicely run out of steam, significantly as they return to Europa League motion subsequent month.

However as they proved in beating Manchester Metropolis twice and working Liverpool shut with a much-changed aspect final month, Wolves are a match for anybody on their day and go to Stamford Bridge on the ultimate weekend of the season in what might be a winner-takes-all conflict for fourth.

Sheffield United – 33 factors

Most Blades followers would have settled for survival of their first high flight season for 13 years, however United supervisor Chris Wilder calls for rather more of his gamers.

Wilder has led the membership up from League One to seventh within the Premier League and was scathing of his aspect’s efficiency for many of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

One other daunting process awaits when Metropolis go to Bramall Lane on Tuesday, however even Pep Guardiola is an enormous fan of Wilder’s methods.

“If you can improve watching other games and other teams and other managers, then this is the one,” stated the Metropolis boss.

After Metropolis, a run of video games in opposition to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Brighton, Aston Villa, Norwich and Newcastle might propel Wilder’s males additional up the desk.

Tottenham – 31 factors

Spurs are nearly again to the place they began underneath Jose Mourinho as early optimism and an upturn in outcomes has fallen away in latest weeks.

The lack of Harry Kane for probably the remainder of the season is being felt in a scarcity of objectives, with Mourinho’s males taking simply two factors from their final 4 matches.

A return of 31 factors from 23 video games is 20 lower than on the similar stage final season.

Spurs have grown used to Champions League soccer over the previous 4 seasons, however there was little proof from Mourinho’s first two months in cost that they are going to put collectively the sustained run wanted to overtake his outdated membership Chelsea.

Arsenal – 29 factors

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted Tuesday’s journey to Stamford Bridge is a must-win to keep up any hope of a top-four end.

The Gunners’ performances have improved because the Spaniard took cost final month, however they’ve gained simply one in all 5 league video games underneath Arteta.

1-1 attracts with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have been symbolic of what has held Arsenal again this season.

Apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a scarcity of medical ending at one finish has been compounded by constant errors from an unsettled defence.