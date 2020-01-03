Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for place on the prime of the desk.

Worldwide stars will quickly return to line-ups throughout the nation following the Rugby World Cup, however how have their groups fared with out them?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete round-up of Premiership Rugby video games dwell on TV and tips on how to watch them.

Learn how to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and dwell stream

Premiership video games are proven dwell on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV

Spherical 5

Friday 29th November

Tub Rugby v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 30th November

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers (three:00pm) BT Sport 2

Sunday 1st December

Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 6

Friday 20th December

Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 21st December

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (three:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 22nd December

London Irish v Tub Rugby (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 7

Friday 27th December

Bristol Bears v Wasps (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 28th December

Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby (2:00pm) BT Sport

Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (four:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens BT Sport

Spherical eight

Friday third December

Sale Sharks v Harlequins (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 4th December

Gloucester v Tub Rugby (three:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday fifth December

Wasps v Northampton Saints (three:00pm) BT Sport