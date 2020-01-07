Premiership Rugby 2019/20 on TV: How to watch televised games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for place on the prime of the desk.

watch Premiership Rugby on TV and dwell stream

Premiership video games are proven dwell on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV

Spherical 9

Friday 24th January

Northampton v London Irish (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 25th January

Tub v Leicester (three:00pm)

Bristol v Gloucester (three:00pm) BT Sport

Exeter v Sale (three:00pm)

Worcester v Wasps (three:00pm)

Sunday 26th January

Harlequins v Saracens (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 10

Friday 14th February

Gloucester v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 15th February

Harlequins v London Irish (three:00pm)

Leicester v Wasps (three:00pm) BT Sport

Saracens v Sale (three:00pm)

Worcester v Tub (three:00pm)

Sunday 16th February

Northampton v Bristol (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 11

Friday 21st February

Wasps v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sale v Leicester (Eight:00pm)

Saturday 22nd February

Tub v Harlequins (three:00pm)

London Irish v Gloucester (three:00pm)

Sunday 23rd February

Bristol v Worcester (1:00pm)

Exeter v Northampton (1:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 12

Friday 28th February

Gloucester v Sale (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 29th February

Harlequins v Exeter (three:00pm)

Leicester v Worcester (three:00pm)

Northampton v Saracens (three:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 1st March

London Irish v Wasps (2:30pm)

Tub v Bristol (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 13

Friday sixth March

Worcester v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sale v London Irish (Eight:00pm)

Saturday seventh March

Exeter v Tub (2:30pm)

Wasps v Gloucester (2:30pm)

Sunday eighth March

Saracens v Leicester (1:00pm) BT Sport

Bristol v Harlequins (three:00pm)

Spherical 14

Friday 20th March

Bristol v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 21st March

Tub v London Irish (three:00pm)

Exeter v Leicester (three:00pm)

Northampton v Wasps (three:00pm)

Worcester v Gloucester (three:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 22nd March

Harlequins v Sale (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 15

Friday 27th March

Leicester v Tub (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 28th March

London Irish v Northampton (three:00pm)

Saracens v Harlequins (three:00pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport

Wasps v Worcester (three:00pm)

Gloucester v Bristol (5:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th March

Sale v Exeter (three:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 16

10-12th April

Bristol v Exeter

Leicester v London Irish

Northampton v Tub

Saracens v Gloucester

Wasps v Sale

Worcester v Harlequins

Spherical 17

17-19th April

Tub v Wasps

Exeter v Worcester

Gloucester v Leicester

Harlequins v Northampton

London Irish v Saracens

Sale v Bristol

Spherical 18

24-26th April

Gloucester v London Irish

Harlequins v Tub

Leicester v Sale

Northampton v Exeter

Saracens v Wasps

Worcester v Bristol

Spherical 19

Eight-10th Might

Tub v Worcester

Bristol v Northampton

Exeter v Gloucester

London Irish v Harlequins

Sale v Saracens

Wasps v Leicester

Spherical 20

15-17th Might

Gloucester v Harlequins

Leicester v Northampton

London Irish v Worcester

Sale v Tub

Saracens v Exeter

Wasps v Bristol

Spherical 21

29th-31st Might

Tub v Gloucester

Bristol v Leicester

Exeter v London Irish

Harlequins v Wasps

Northampton v Sale

Worcester v Saracens

Spherical 22

Saturday sixth June

Gloucester v Northampton

Leicester v Harlequins

London Irish v Bristol

Sale v Worcester

Saracens v Tub

Wasps v Exeter

Semi-finals

12-13th June

Closing

Saturday 20th June