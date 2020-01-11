Premiership Rugby 2019/20 on TV: How to watch televised games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for place on the high of the desk.
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete round-up of Premiership Rugby video games dwell on TV and learn how to watch them.
The way to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and dwell stream
Premiership video games are proven dwell on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 monthly. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.
When you don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV
Spherical 9
Friday 24th January
Northampton v London Irish (7:45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 25th January
Bathtub v Leicester (three:00pm)
Bristol v Gloucester (three:00pm) BT Sport
Exeter v Sale (three:00pm)
Worcester v Wasps (three:00pm)
Sunday 26th January
Harlequins v Saracens (three:00pm) BT Sport
Spherical 10
Friday 14th February
Gloucester v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 15th February
Harlequins v London Irish (three:00pm)
Leicester v Wasps (three:00pm) BT Sport
Saracens v Sale (three:00pm)
Worcester v Bathtub (three:00pm)
Sunday 16th February
Northampton v Bristol (three:00pm) BT Sport
Spherical 11
Friday 21st February
Wasps v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport
Sale v Leicester (Eight:00pm)
Saturday 22nd February
Bathtub v Harlequins (three:00pm)
London Irish v Gloucester (three:00pm)
Sunday 23rd February
Bristol v Worcester (1:00pm)
Exeter v Northampton (1:00pm) BT Sport
Spherical 12
Friday 28th February
Gloucester v Sale (7:45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 29th February
Harlequins v Exeter (three:00pm)
Leicester v Worcester (three:00pm)
Northampton v Saracens (three:00pm) BT Sport
Sunday 1st March
London Irish v Wasps (2:30pm)
Bathtub v Bristol (three:00pm) BT Sport
Spherical 13
Friday sixth March
Worcester v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport
Sale v London Irish (Eight:00pm)
Saturday seventh March
Exeter v Bathtub (2:30pm)
Wasps v Gloucester (2:30pm)
Sunday eighth March
Saracens v Leicester (1:00pm) BT Sport
Bristol v Harlequins (three:00pm)
Spherical 14
Friday 20th March
Bristol v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 21st March
Bathtub v London Irish (three:00pm)
Exeter v Leicester (three:00pm)
Northampton v Wasps (three:00pm)
Worcester v Gloucester (three:00pm) BT Sport
Sunday 22nd March
Harlequins v Sale (three:00pm) BT Sport
Spherical 15
Friday 27th March
Leicester v Bathtub (7:45pm) BT Sport
Saturday 28th March
London Irish v Northampton (three:00pm)
Saracens v Harlequins (three:00pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport
Wasps v Worcester (three:00pm)
Gloucester v Bristol (5:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th March
Sale v Exeter (three:00pm) BT Sport
Spherical 16
10-12th April
Bristol v Exeter
Leicester v London Irish
Northampton v Bathtub
Saracens v Gloucester
Wasps v Sale
Worcester v Harlequins
Spherical 17
17-19th April
Bathtub v Wasps
Exeter v Worcester
Gloucester v Leicester
Harlequins v Northampton
London Irish v Saracens
Sale v Bristol
Spherical 18
24-26th April
Gloucester v London Irish
Harlequins v Bathtub
Leicester v Sale
Northampton v Exeter
Saracens v Wasps
Worcester v Bristol
Spherical 19
Eight-10th Could
Bathtub v Worcester
Bristol v Northampton
Exeter v Gloucester
London Irish v Harlequins
Sale v Saracens
Wasps v Leicester
Spherical 20
15-17th Could
Gloucester v Harlequins
Leicester v Northampton
London Irish v Worcester
Sale v Bathtub
Saracens v Exeter
Wasps v Bristol
Spherical 21
29th-31st Could
Bathtub v Gloucester
Bristol v Leicester
Exeter v London Irish
Harlequins v Wasps
Northampton v Sale
Worcester v Saracens
Spherical 22
Saturday sixth June
Gloucester v Northampton
Leicester v Harlequins
London Irish v Bristol
Sale v Worcester
Saracens v Bathtub
Wasps v Exeter
Semi-finals
12-13th June
Closing
Saturday 20th June
