Prepared For Any Challenge Along Border With China, Says Army Chief

The Military is “rebalancing” its preparedness, Basic MM Naravane mentioned. (File)

New Delhi:

Military Chief Basic MM Naravane on Saturday mentioned the Military is taking a raft of measures together with transferring superior weapons and growing infrastructure as a part of its strategy of “rebalancing” operational preparedness for combating any safety problem alongside the frontier with China.

Addressing a press convention on the eve of Military Day, Basic Naravane additionally mentioned the long-pending hotline between the 2 militaries will probably be arrange quickly as variations over it have been resolved.

“We have to balance out our preparation along the northern border. We are going in for lot of capacity-building, laying roads to forward areas, creating storage for ammunition and moving advanced weapon systems to our eastern side,” he mentioned.

Requested concerning the scenario at Siachen glacier, Basic Naravane mentioned Indian forces shouldn’t lose sight as risk of collusion between China and Pakistan within the space is most.

“We need to hold on to it. This can take place at any level, but Siachen and Shaksgam Valley are the places where the territory of these two countries meets,” the Military Chief mentioned.

Basic Naravane mentioned the Indian Military is now ready for any problem alongside the frontier with China as results of “rebalancing” its preparedness.

“At one point of time, the focus was more towards the western front (Pakistan). We think, now, that both western and northern fronts are equally important and it is in that context, rebalancing is taking place,” he mentioned.

Requested how ready the Military is to take care of a two-front conflict involving Pakistan and China concurrently, he mentioned a main entrance and a secondary entrance could be recognized.

He mentioned bulk of the assets could be deployed on the first entrance and an strategy of deterrent posture could be adopted to take care of the secondary entrance.

On incidents of transgressions by Chinese language Military, Basic Naravane mentioned such points are being addressed beneath broad framework of strategic tips given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese language President Xi Jinping.