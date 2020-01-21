House › Personally Perez › Getting ready For The Jungle! Plus My Daughter’s Main Makeover! | Perez Hilton on I’m A Celeb Australia
From Perez:
“I did many issues to prepare for my stint on I’m A Superstar Get Me Out Of Right here Australia! Sharing with you all a number of of these, together with going to Adriano Hair Salon with Mia! We each get HUGE makeovers!!!
Watch! Take pleasure in! SHARE!”
And CLICK HERE to take a look at extra of Perez’s household movies!
Associated Posts
CLICK CLICK CLICK Subsequent Article
Jan 21, 2020 12:50pm PST
Share This
-
Classes
- Australiastic
- Hairstyles
- J.R. Hilton
- Latinolicious
- Mia Hilton
- PerezTV
- Personally Perez
- TV Information
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment