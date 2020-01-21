House › Personally Perez › Getting ready For The Jungle! Plus My Daughter’s Main Makeover! | Perez Hilton on I’m A Celeb Australia

From Perez:

“I did many issues to prepare for my stint on I’m A Superstar Get Me Out Of Right here Australia! Sharing with you all a number of of these, together with going to Adriano Hair Salon with Mia! We each get HUGE makeovers!!!

Watch! Take pleasure in! SHARE!”

