Presence Of Government Official At Rally Not Political: Tripura Court

No penal motion might be taken in opposition to a authorities worker for being current at a political rally because it doesn’t violate service conduct guidelines, the Excessive Courtroom of Tripura has mentioned in a judgement.

Chief Justice AA Kureshi additionally put aside a cost sheet issued in opposition to the petitioner, a Tripura authorities worker who was suspended and put below departmental enquiry for being current at a rally organised by the Left Entrance, the then ruling coalition, on December 31, 2017.

“There is a vital difference between attending a rally and participating in a rally. During election times as is well known, political parties and their leaders as well as nominated candidates take out rallies and address public gatherings. Every person who is present in the audience during such addresses cannot be stated to have participated in the rally,” the judgement mentioned.

The presence of an individual (at a rally) doesn’t both set up his or her political affiliation, mentioned the choose who additionally directed the state authorities to launch all of the post-retiral advantages which have thus far not been paid to the petitioner inside two months from Thursday, when the decision was delivered.

Lipika Paul, an higher division clerk on the Directorate of Fisheries, was positioned below suspension by the BJP-IPFT authorities 4 days earlier than her retirement, and departmental proceedings have been initiated in opposition to her after the date of her superannuation.

It was charged that she had canvassed in opposition to a political social gathering by making defamatory feedback in opposition to its leaders contesting the state Meeting election 2018. The decision mentioned, even an opponent or a critic of a celebration may additionally attend a political gathering organised by it.

“Her mere presence at a gathering, therefore, without any further allegation, would not amount to her participation in such political gathering.”

Lipika Paul’s counsel Purusottam Roy Burman on Friday mentioned the Excessive Courtroom order has protected the democratic rights of presidency workers.

Advocate Common Arun Kanti Bhowmik mentioned the federal government is finding out the decision and is but to determine whether or not to problem it in the next court docket.