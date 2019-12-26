Presidency Professor Leads Anti-Citizenship Law Rally In Kolkata

Pradip Basu mentioned he felt the necessity to protest when the scholars approached him

Kolkata:

A senior college member of the Presidency College has led a protest rally in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019 and the NRC in Kolkata, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The video reveals Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, Pradip Basu elevating slogans to cheers of the scholars rallying behind him.

When contacted, Mr Basu mentioned on Thursday the Four-km march from the Presidency College campus in School Road to Shyambazaar on December 24 was spontaneous and no flags of political events of pupil unions have been raised in it.

“We saw what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia. There is an attempt to discriminate people along religious lines. I felt the need to protest and when the students approached me, I immediately agreed to their request,” he mentioned.

An workplace bearer of the College students’ Federation of India (SFI), Suvajit Sarkar mentioned the scholars have been proud to have a professor like Mr Basu.

“Sir (Prof Basu) immediately agreed to join us in the march in which 1,000 people, many of whom were not members of our students” union, had taken part. He raised slogans against NRC and CAA which we repeated after him. It was a charged atmosphere…,” Suvajit Sarkar mentioned.

An official of the varsity mentioned the institute wouldn’t touch upon the choice of a person to affix a protest march.

“We have always stood for democratic traditions,” he mentioned.