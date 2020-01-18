President Emmanuel Macron is evacuated from a packed theatre by armed riot police

By Peter Allen In Paris for MailOnline

Revealed: 21:01 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:19 EST, 17 January 2020

French president Emmanuel Macron was evacuated from a packed theatre by armed riot police final night time after a mob of anti-government protesters tried to succeed in him.

The key safety scare noticed Mr Macron and his spouse Brigitte leaving the Bouffes du Nord within the 10th arrondissement of Paris quickly after 10pm.

Video posted on Twitter confirmed round 30 demonstrators storming the doorways of the historic theatre, which is near the Eurostar railway station within the metropolis.

Protestors gesture subsequent to a police automobile in entrance of the Bouffes du Nord theatre in Paris as French President Macron attends a play

CRS riot police stand as protestors collect in entrance of the Bouffes du Nord theatre in Paris because the French President attends a play

A protestor speaks in a megaphone throughout an illustration in entrance of the Bouffes du Nord theatre in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech throughout the opening day of the ‘Made in France’ occasion on the Elysee Palace

It adopted Taha Bouhafa, a 22-year-old political activist who was sitting simply behind the president, videoing the top of state after which inviting folks to hurry in.

Mr Bouhafa tweeted: ‘I’m at present on the Bouffes du Nord theatre (Metro station, La Chapelle) three rows behind the President of the Republic. Activists are across the nook and are calling on everybody to come back in. One thing is brewing … the night could also be hectic.’

Mr Bouhafa is believed to have been arrested for the tweet, whereas CRS riot police handled the mob, a few of who acquired near Mr and Mrs Macron.

‘They have been chanting anti-Macron slogans, and customarily making life very uncomfortable for the couple and their entourage,’ mentioned a witness to the difficulty.

Putting staff exhibit exterior the Louvre museum on Friday in Paris. Paris’ Louvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the doorway to denounce the French authorities’s plans to overtake the pension system

‘The Macrons have been each moved out of their seats, and away from the difficulty, till the all clear was given.’

A presidential supply confirmed the evacuation, saying the Macron later returned to the theatre to observe the play – a modernist drama referred to as The Fly.

The supply mentioned Mr Macron ‘will proceed to go to the theatre as he normally does and can be sure that political actions don’t disturb the liberty of expression, the liberty of artists, and the liberty of creativity.’

Putting staff exhibit with a banner studying ‘Louvre museum on strike’ exterior the Louvre museum on Friday in Paris. Paris’ Louvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the doorway to denounce the French authorities’s plans to overtake the pension system

Richard Lioger, an MP in Mr Macron’s LREM occasion, condemned the storming of the theatre as ‘an unacceptable try at intrusion.’

However Danielle Obono, far-Left MP for the France Unbowed occasion, mentioned Taha Bouhafs mustn’t have been arrested for merely ‘tweeting on the presence of the Contemptuous one within the theatre.’

Mr Macron is at present on the centre of bitter industrial motion aimed toward making him reverse controversial plans to reform France’s pensions regime.

There have been six weeks of strikes and sometimes violent protests in main cities together with Paris.

Mr Macron’s total plan is to switch the present system of 42 totally different pension regimes with a single, points-based system that would be the identical for everyone.