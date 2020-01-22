President Ram Nath Kovind gave Bal Shakti Award to 49 children

President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony on Wednesday 49 Youngsters have been awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar – 2020. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The age of the awardee is between 5 and 18 years.



A Russian vacationer was rescued from two robbers by Ishaan Sharma, who was awarded the award. Omkar Singh holds the world file for being the youngest authentic author, whereas Gauri Mishra is India's youngest piano participant.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar is given to youngsters within the fields of innovation, social service, academic, sports activities, arts and tradition and bravado. Below this, a medal, a money prize of 1 lakh rupees, a certificates and a quotation is given.

Among the many revered youngsters is 12 year-old Darsha Malani, who has carried out greater than 50 magic reveals worldwide. 11 Manoj Kumar Lohar of the yr has mastered tabla enjoying.