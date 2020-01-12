January 12, 2020 | 1:19am

Afghan protesters carry a poster containing footage of the current suicide assault victims and a Farsi. EPA

President Trump tweeted his help for Iranian protesters on Saturday–in English and in Farsi.

The commander in chief, identified for his random capitalization and spelling on the platform, collected practically 100 retweets from a pair of tweets in Farsi commending the “brave and suffering Iranian people” who protesting Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you,” learn one of many tweets from the president. “We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

1000’s of demonstrators stuffed the streets of Tehran Saturday following the Iranian authorities’s acknowledgment that’s unintentionally shot down a Ukranian airplane, killing all 176 passengers aboard–together with 82 Iranians.

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Iranian Overseas Minister Javad Zarif stated the US’s choice to kill Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani as a triggering level that led to the tragedy.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” he tweeted late Friday.

Some on social media questioned the genuineness of Trump’s messages, contemplating Iran was on his “Muslim ban” listing rolled out in the beginning of his presidency.

However Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior advisor on the Basis for Protection of Democracies, a assume tank has pushed for powerful sanctions on Iran, claimed on the platform that Trump’s tweet is “already the most liked Persian tweet in the history of Twitter.”