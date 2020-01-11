Pressure is on 49ers ‘Jimmy G’ in his playoff debut

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The final move Jimmy Garoppolo threw was an ideal, 35-yard completion that sailed over the heads of too-many-to-count carrying opposing colors en path to the meant receiver.

It value him $7,Zero17.

The toss was to Matt Pinelli, a 19-year outdated 49ers fan within the stands who had travelled to Seattle from his dwelling in San Jose to observe his favorite staff clinch the NFC West title on Dec. 29 in opposition to the Seahawks.

Garoppolo, who deliberate on interesting the league imposed superb of seven grand for throwing a ball into the stands, stated he initially tried handy the ball to the referee on the conclusion of the sport however couldn’t discover him.

That’s when he noticed Pinelli amid all of the unhappy Seahawks followers.

“Pretty accurate on the throw,” Garoppolo stated with a sly grin earlier this week. “I noticed the man … I wasn’t attempting to begin a riot or something. I used to be attempting to throw it to that particular man. He made an excellent catch on it.

“Yeah, I used to be glad it was a San Fran fan that caught that.”

In the meantime, the subsequent move Garoppolo throws shall be his first in post-season play. If it’s something like Aaron Rodgers preliminary heave within the playoffs 10 years in the past, it will likely be intercepted.

Both method, the 49ers hopes in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings relaxation largely on the shoulders of their quarterback, and the way he does in his debut.

Garoppolo has had an excellent season. His three,978 passing yards in 2019 have been the fourth most within the franchise’s wealthy quarterbacking historical past, whereas his 69.1 completion share was third amongst all-time 49ers quarterbacks in a single season, behind solely Corridor of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Younger.

However with the playoffs, and main a No. 1 seeded staff, comes completely different pressures. How is the 28-year outdated Garoppolo going to deal with them?

“Just be you,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stated when requested what his message was to his gunslinger this week. “Do the same thing you do every single day. Didn’t give him a big message. Just talk to him the same way I have every other week.”

The next is a take a look at how the opposite seven quarterbacks nonetheless chasing the Tremendous Bowl did of their post-season debut.

AARON RODGERS

(Jan. 10, 2010)

The Packers misplaced the sport, 51-45, but it surely was by no fault of their younger No. 12.

Dealing with the Cardinals, Rogers accomplished 28-of-42 passes for 423 yards, together with 4 landing tosses and that one, first-play interception.

He additionally scored on a landing run, and was sacked 5 instances, with one fumble.

“I was definitely nervous the first one,” Rodgers stated this week whereas recalling that wild card sport in Arizona, per the staff’s web site. “I felt like I needed a splash play maybe early.”

Rodgers has gone on to publish a 10-7 profession report within the playoffs, together with a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers within the 2010 Tremendous Bowl that noticed him full 24-of-39 for 304 yards and three TDs.

So yeah, he recovered OK from that choose.

RUSSELL WILSON

(Jan. 6, 2013)

Like Rodgers, Wilson was additionally sacked 5 instances in his post-season debut. However not like his counterpart in Inexperienced Bay, he rallied his staff to a 24-14 comeback over the Washington Redskins, who have been coached by Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike.

The Seahawks trailed 14-Zero after the primary quarter, however Wilson led them again with a 15-of-26 for 187 yards efficiency that included on landing toss and no interceptions. He additionally did some harm along with his legs, working eight instances for 67 yards, and the remainder of his physique by throwing the block that led Marshawn Lynch into the top zone with the sport successful rating.

Wilson and Rodgers are the one two quarterbacks nonetheless taking part in this season which have received Tremendous Bowls, with the previous’s a 43-Eight pounding of the Denver Broncos. Wilson was once more environment friendly, if not spectacular, finishing 18 of 25 for 206 landing passes and no turnovers.

His profession postseason report sits at 9-5.

LAMAR JACKSON

(Jan. 6, 2019)

Anticipated to be named this 12 months’s MVP, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has solely made one postseason look, and it was not a contented ending.

The Ravens misplaced 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers, with their then 21-year outdated QB clearly in over his head. Jackson was sacked seven instances for 55 yards in losses, whereas fumbling as soon as and throwing one interception. He accomplished simply 14 of 29 for 194 yards, and two TDs.

RYAN TANNEHILL

(Jan. four, 2020)

The Tennessee Titans QB made his playoff debut final week a victorious one, even when extra of the credit score deserves to go to his bull of a working again.

Nonetheless, Tannehill didn’t lose them the sport. He accomplished Eight of 15 passes for 72 yards and had one landing move to associate with one interception.

He was additionally solely sacked as soon as within the 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots and their No. 1 ranked defence.

DESHAUN WATSON

(Jan. 5, 2019)

In his postseason debut, the Houston Texans QB was on the shedding finish of a 21-7 rating in opposition to the Indianapolis Colts, regardless that he ran the ball eight instances for 76 yards and accomplished 29 (of 49) passes for 235 yards, together with one TD move and one choose.

Watson evened his postseason report with final week’s victory over the Buffalo Payments.

PATRICK MAHOMES

(Jan. 12, 2019)

Final 12 months’s MVP received his playoff debut 31-13 over Indy by connecting on 27-of-41 heaves for 278 yards, with neither a scoring throw or an interception.

Mahomes did one rating a TD for the Chiefs on one in all his three carries for eight yards. He was additionally sacked 4 instances.

His postseason report is 1-1.

KIRK COUSINS

(Jan. 10, 2016)

Cousins preliminary playoff look occurred to be in Wilson’s postseason debut, however he got here on as substitute for the injured Robert Griffin III. He accomplished three of 10 for 31 however couldn’t counter Wilson’s heroics.

In his first postseason begin, Cousins and the Redskins misplaced 35-13 to Rodgers and the Packers. Cousins posted some good numbers with 29 completions on 46 makes an attempt for 329 yards, with one TD toss and no interceptions. He was additionally sacked six instances for 59 yards value of losses.

With final week’s victory over the Saints, he now has a 1-2 playoff report.

Again to the current, and Garoppolo, who had 27 touchdowns passes and 13 interceptions on this, his first full season as a starter. Towards the Vikings on Saturday afternoon, he’ll be extra targeted on taking part in a mistake-free and shifting the ball than he’ll on placing up massive numbers.

“Honestly, I don’t really look at the stats,” stated Garoppolo. “I know it sounds cliche and everything, but I think as long as a quarterback is winning, and putting his team in good position to win, I think he’s doing his job. As a quarterback, that’s your job.”

A victory in his first ever playoff sport — and the primary postseason sport performed at Levi’s Stadium — and who is aware of, Garoppolo could even have fun by throwing the ball into the stands.

To hell with the superb.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Garoppolo has confronted the Vikings as soon as in his profession, and it didn’t prove effectively for him. Within the 2018 season opener, he misplaced 24-16, whereas finishing simply 15 of 33 passes for 261 yards, one TD move and three interceptions. “They do a good job with their disguise, obviously holding it with the safeties and things like that,” Garoppolo stated this week when requested what he remembered from that sport. “They don’t give you anything easy. They make you work for everything down the field. They’re really no easy completions, no easy eight-yard run that you’re going to get. We’re going to have to earn everything. We know that going into this.” … On the flip facet, Cousins is 2-Zero in his profession in opposition to the 49ers, with 45 completions (on 73 makes an attempt) for 574 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interceptions.

THE POINT AFTER

Cousins had some attention-grabbing issues to say in his interview with Tony Dungy of NBC’s Soccer Evening in America.

“You want to play the position of quarterback as a CEO and just as a stone-cold killer, and you don’t want to ride the emotional rollercoaster,” he stated. “I think if I do that I can start to make poor decisions with the football. And so I try to be very calm, cool and collected. But really who I am is an emotion guy, an intense guy. I love to play with passion, but I try to find that balance.”

Whereas admitting he hears the followers once they’re dissatisfied along with his play, and understanding “the bigger the moment, the more important that you deliver,” Cousins additionally informed Dungy how a lot it could imply to him to win a Tremendous Bowl for lengthy struggling Vikings supporters.

“After one of our tough losses this year, I remember getting on the bus and I saw a fan in a purple and yellow T-shirt and all it said on it, ‘Just Once in My Lifetime,’” he stated. “And what they imply is a world championship, and so that you need to ship that, with all the pieces you’ve got, you need to ship that. And that’s why we work so laborious. And so, what higher time than proper now? Right here we’re within the divisional spherical, so one sport at a time.

“We’ve received to get previous the 49ers and it’s not going to be straightforward however if you’re this shut, it actually will get thrilling.”

