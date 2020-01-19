Pret mocked over bid to mark CEO’s 16 years at the helm with dessert called ‘Clive’s Passion Pot’

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Printed: 13:17 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:37 EST, 19 January 2020

Pret A Manger has been mocked on social media over its try to honour its former CEO with a creamy dessert that has thus far proved off-putting for purchasers.

The high-street meals chain not too long ago launched the £2.35 pavlova product referred to as Clive’s Ardour Pot throughout its shops within the UK.

However social media customers have been fast to allude to the unsavory connotations of its identify.

Pret A Manger has been mocked on social media over its try to honour its former CEO with a creamy dessert referred to as Clive’s Ardour Pot

One person, @Sara_Rose_G, wrote: ‘Oh to be a fly on the wall in that advertising and marketing assembly…’

One other, @Foreversideways, added: ‘Clive’s ardour pot mmmmmm.’

A 3rd, @leesavage1973, mentioned: ‘He should be knackered.’

The product is described on Pret A Manger’s personal web site as being: ‘Ardour fruit curd and calmly whipped vanilla cream, topped with wealthy white chocolate ganache and mini meringues, in honour of Clive, our CEO for 16 years.’

It provides that the creamy dessert is ‘freshly ready’.

Clive Schlee was the CEO of Pret A Manger from 2003 up till October final 12 months.

He determined to step down as head of the cafe’s 550 shops and cross the baton over to Pano Christou.

Talking about his determination to go away, Mr Schlee mentioned: ‘There’s by no means a straightforward time to cease being CEO of an exquisite firm however with the completion of our EAT deal and the roll out of the Pret Allergy Plan now is an effective time for a brand new CEO to take Pret on the following stage of its journey.

‘I am actually happy Pano is taking on.

‘He is aware of our outlets by means of and thru and can preserve Pret true to the values which have underpinned its success.’

Pret A Manger has been contacted for remark.

Clive Schlee (pictured) was the CEO of Pret A Manger from 2003 up till October final 12 months. He determined to step down as head of the cafe’s 550 shops and cross the baton over to Pano Christou