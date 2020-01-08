Preview William Tyler’s Score For New A24 Movie First Cow

A lot of the Southern guitar virtuoso and producer William Tyler’s music may simply translate to motion pictures. Albums like Fashionable Nation and William Tyler Goes West are stuffed with considerate, vibrant instrumentals that flip his music movies into quick movies in their very own proper. So it's solely affordable that Tyler has now composed a movie rating.

Director Kelly Reichardt's new movie First Cow is predicated on Jonathan Raymond's novel The Half Life , summed up like so: “When Cookie Figowitz, the cook for a party of volatile fur trappers trekking through the Oregon Territory in the 1820 s, joins up with the refugee Henry Brown, the two begin a wild ride that takes them from the virgin territory of the West all the way to China and back again. “It stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, and Toby Jones and is popping out by means of the standard-bearing indie studio A 24, which has launched its trailer right this moment.

On Twitter, Tyler shared the trailer, writing, “Was such an honor to compose for this beautiful film – thank you to @echomagic and a HUGE thank you to Kelly Reichardt for being such a hero and inspiration.” Under , watch the trailer, which incorporates promising snippets of Tyler's lush, evocative rating.

First Cow hits theaters on three/6.