Price comparison websites can add up to £400 to the cost of home insurance, Which? reveals 

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 20:00 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:14 EST, 29 December 2019

Standard worth comparability web sites are ripping off households by as a lot as £400 on residence insurance coverage, an investigation has discovered.

In line with shopper champion Which?, owners are being overcharged as a result of the web sites make too many assumptions when calculating prices.

This will additionally imply that some prospects are undercharged – doubtlessly leaving them with invalid insurance policies or inadequate cowl.

Which? discovered substantial variations between the units of questions might depart insurers counting on assumptions about prospects. Imprecise questioning about flooding, for instance, pushed up one of many quotes to round £704 from £291 [File photo]

Which? requested quotes on three properties utilizing Examine the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.

The websites ask questions on properties to work out the most cost effective offers.

Nevertheless, Which? discovered substantial variations between the units of questions might depart insurers counting on assumptions about prospects.

Imprecise questioning about flooding, for instance, pushed up one of many quotes to round £704 from £291 – a £413 improve – and one other down from £429 to £142.