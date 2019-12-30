Price comparison websites can add up to £400 to the cost of home insurance, Which? reveals 

Value comparability web sites can add as much as £400 to the price of residence insurance coverage, shopper group Which? reveals
- Households shopping for residence insurance coverage through comparability websites are ‘overcharged’
- Value comparability websites ask questions on properties to work out least expensive offers
- Which? discovered imprecise flooding questioning raised a quote from £291 to £704
Standard worth comparability web sites are ripping off households by as a lot as £400 on residence insurance coverage, an investigation has discovered.
In line with shopper champion Which?, owners are being overcharged as a result of the web sites make too many assumptions when calculating prices.
This will additionally imply that some prospects are undercharged – doubtlessly leaving them with invalid insurance policies or inadequate cowl.
Which? requested quotes on three properties utilizing Examine the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.
The websites ask questions on properties to work out the most cost effective offers.
Nevertheless, Which? discovered substantial variations between the units of questions might depart insurers counting on assumptions about prospects.
Imprecise questioning about flooding, for instance, pushed up one of many quotes to round £704 from £291 – a £413 improve – and one other down from £429 to £142.
