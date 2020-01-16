Primavera Sound 2020 Lineup

Barcelona's Primavera Sound Pageant at all times has a reasonably stacked lineup. This yr, Primavera is celebrating its 20 th anniversary. And shock shock, as soon as once more, it's bought a reasonably stacked lineup.

We've bought – deep breath – Lana Del Rey, Pavement reuniting, Bauhaus, Bikini Kill, Jawbox, Younger Thug, the Strokes, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Brockhampton, the Nationwide, Tyler, The Creator, 100 gecs, Large Assault, the Jesus And Mary Chain, Yo La Tengo, Earl Sweatshirt, Unhealthy Bunny , Dinosaur Jr., Kim Gordon, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, Invoice Callahan, Floating Factors, Kurt Vile, Black Midi, Fontaines DC, Caribou, Iggy Pop, King Krule, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Chromatics, Mavis Staples, Weyes Blood, DIIV , Metronomy, Pile, Squarepusher, the Caretaker, Caroline Polachek, Maggie Rogers, Kim Petras, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Jessica Pratt, Lightning Bolt, Sudan Archives, Helado Negro, Black Lips, Hannah Diamond, Massive Freedia, Otoboke Beaver, Little Simz, King Princess, Napalm Dying, Mica Levi, Jamila Woods, Jehnny Beth, and Brittany Howard … and that's nonetheless simply barely scratching the floor.

A grand whole of 211 artists from 35 totally different international locations will converge on Barcelona's Parc del Fòrum from 6 / Three-7. Tickets can be on sale right here beginning tomorrow. Watch the announcement video under and take a look at the complete lineup through the poster above.