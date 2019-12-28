Prime Minister and girlfriend Carrie Symonds help out taxpayers by flying British Airways economy

The Prime Minister has saved British taxpayers tens of 1000’s by flying financial system class for his Caribbean vacation with girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Boris Johnson touched down in St Lucia on Thursday morning after a long-haul British Airways flight from London.

In taken by a fellow passenger, the Prime Minister will be seen at a window seat studying a ebook whereas Ms Symonds snuggles beneath her coat.

The pair look like seated in financial system in direction of the again of the airplane, the place passengers can typically really feel extra turbulence than these on the entrance.

A supply instructed MailOnline that the couple stored a ‘low profile’ at some stage in the flight and had been accompanied by ‘little safety’.

Beaming British Airways cabin crew squeezed round Mr Johnson and his St Lucian counterpart Allen Chastanet for an image on the steps of the airplane after it landed

The beautiful bed room of the six-bedroom villa the place Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds will likely be staying. It comes replete with a 4 poster mattress

The couple are staying in a property rented out by the Von Bismark household and in addition to having the ocean only a stone’s throw away, then may also take a dip in their very own pool

The price of the flight would have value within the area of £1323 every, considerably lower than if the Prime Minister’s had used an RAF non-public jet – which might extra seemingly weigh in at round £100,000.

It’s understood the couple weren’t supplied an improve on the flight as a consequence of strict anti-bribery and corruption guidelines in place at airways.

However Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds appeared comfortable to do their bit and save the taxpayer cash forward of their break in Mustique – their remaining vacation spot – the place they may keep in a luxurious villa.

Ms Symonds earlier this month proved herself a thrifty character after it was revealed she employed her designer outfits, fairly than shopping for them outright.

It additionally burnished her inexperienced credentials, in line with her day job as an adviser to environmental marketing campaign group Oceana.

Ecstatic British Airway crew squeezed round Mr Johnson and his St Lucian counterpart Allen Chastanet for an image on the steps of the airplane after it touched down on Boxing Day.

Mr Johnson additionally mustered a thumbs up as he wrapped an arm round Mr Chastanet, who congratulated him on his thumping election victory.

Mr Chastanet mentioned on Thursday: ‘Right this moment we welcomed British PM Boris Johnson to Saint Lucia for a brief layover.

‘I thanked the PM for his nation’s continued help to our nation and the area and naturally took the chance to as soon as once more supply my heartiest congratulations on his hard-won and well-deserved victory within the latest election.

‘We sit up for working extra intently collectively on our international locations’ shared mutual pursuits.’

With a bag slung over his shoulder, the PM emerged from the airplane sporting a darkish swimsuit jacket and trousers to fulfill the St Lucia chief.

However he’s anticipated to depart all formal authorities duties on the door of his £20,000-a-week Caribbean villa the place he and 31-year-old girlfriend will toast within the New 12 months and have fun maintaining the keys to Quantity 10.

The couple, whose relationship has been underneath the highlight since he turned Tory chief in July, had been hardly seen collectively through the election however will now take pleasure in a getaway

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds – who was not pictured in St Lucia – are actually understood to have arrived at Mustique to get some winter solar and chill out after a tricky month criss-crossing the nation on the marketing campaign path.

The couple, whose relationship has been underneath the highlight since he turned Tory chief in July, had been hardly seen collectively through the election.

Within the aftermath of his win, Mr Johnson has nonetheless not had likelihood to place his ft up – as an alternative ramming by way of his Queen’s Speech payments and Brexit withdrawal deal.

But, nonetheless flying excessive from storming to the most important Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher, he and Ms Symonds will lastly recharge their batteries on Mustique.

Famed for its white-sand seashores, the unique island within the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favorite of the wealthy and well-known, with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger proudly owning property on the island.

The extraordinary six-bedroom villa is perched on the hilltops of Mustique, giving resplendent views of the island. It’s rented out by the Von Bismark household – who’re descended from the primary German Chancellor Otto Von Bismark.

A brochure for the villa says: ‘The open air plan gives the proper steadiness of indoor and outside residing areas.

‘A number of sundown decks and lounge areas with seven lighted water options make the property nicely fitted to entertaining.

The open plan eating space is ideal for entertaining and consuming, with beautiful views of the encircling ocean and countryside

Mr Johnson and his girlfriend can relax and chill out after a bruising basic election marketing campaign whereas having fun with the panoramic views on the villa

he couple are understood to have landed at a close-by island yesterday, earlier than taking one other airplane and arriving at Mustique as we speak on the villa which boats three non-public swimming pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper

‘This tranquil villa rests harmoniously on a hilltop overlooking Britannia Bay, which provides good commerce wind breezes and panoramic views of the encircling Caribbean and plush panorama of the island.’

The couple are understood to have landed at a close-by island yesterday, earlier than taking one other airplane and arriving at Mustique as we speak on the villa which boats three non-public swimming pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper.

The island can also be a favorite of the Royal Household, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there in addition to Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a marriage current.

She was famously photographed in 1976 with Roddy Llewellyn whereas nonetheless married to Lord Snowden, which prompted a significant royal scandal.

In recent times, prime ministers have tended to take extra low-key holidays with Theresa Might having fun with strolling holidays in Wales with husband Philip and David Cameron and his household typically holidaying in Cornwall.

However Mr Johnson is clearly within the temper for a extra luxurious retreat after securing his passage again to No10 with a thumping Tory majority.

Beautiful view: The island can also be a favorite of the Royal Household, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there in addition to Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a marriage current

Non-public Pool: Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are understood to have arrived at Mustique to get some winter solar and chill out after a tricky election marketing campaign