Prime Minister launches task force to talk tough on trade with Brussels as Brexit D-Day looms 

Boris Johnson has signalled his willpower to face down Brussels in 2020’s crunch post-Brexit talks by organising a brand new Downing Road unit to spearhead negotiations.

The institution of Taskforce Europe is on the high of the ‘to do’ checklist being drafted by Mr Johnson from the seashores of Mustique the place he’s spending the New 12 months as he prepares for Brexit subsequent month and – he has promised – a commerce take care of the EU by December.

Additionally excessive on Mr Johnson’s checklist are a Funds which might result in a hike in Capital Positive factors Tax, a radical reorganisation of Whitehall departments and a mass Cupboard cull anticipated to result in Michael Gove being given general cost of worldwide commerce talks.

The brand new taskforce, which shall be headed by the Prime Minister’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost and is meant to be operational by Brexit Day on January 31, comes as new EU Fee president Ursula von der Leyen questioned Mr Johnson’s timeframe for placing a deal by the tip of subsequent yr.

Ms von der Leyen set the fractious tone for the approaching months by saying this weekend that she was ‘very apprehensive’ by Mr Johnson’s timeframe for commerce talks and prompt that the Brexit ‘transition’ interval – which might see Britain locked inside the only market and customs union – could possibly be prolonged till 2023.

‘We should always significantly ask ourselves if all these negotiations are doable in such a short while,’ she mentioned. ‘I believe it could be affordable to take inventory mid-year and, if crucial, agree on an extension.’

A Authorities supply mentioned Mr Frost’s unit, which shall be primarily based in No 10, could be centered on hitting Mr Johnson’s end-of- yr deadline.

‘In 2020, we are going to transfer ahead to ascertain a future relationship and free commerce settlement with the EU,’ the supply mentioned.

‘Following the Election, the Authorities has a transparent and renewed mandate to realize this. We wish our new relationship to be primarily based on an bold free commerce settlement and a detailed friendship between sovereign equals.’

And Authorities sources put Ms von der Leyen’s feedback all the way down to ‘ways and bluster’, suggesting that any ‘genuinely held issues about timing’ ought to have been aired by the EU when Mr Johnson solid his new Brussels deal within the autumn.

However chatting with the French newspaper Les Echos, the EU chief additionally brought on alarm amongst Eurosceptic Tory MPs by indicating that the UK should keep aligned with EU commerce requirements as a part of the brand new deal.

She mentioned: ‘If we need to profit from the prosperity of the only market, to entry it with out obstacles or customs duties, we should all settle for its frequent ideas and values. In any other case, the 2 events should agree on the obstacles to be put in place.’

In the meantime, Ministers concern Mr Johnson might sack as much as a 3rd of his Cupboard in his post-Brexit ‘St Valentine’s Day Bloodbath’ reshuffle.

Flamboyant Lawyer Common Geoffrey Cox and Enterprise Secretary Andrea Leadsom are tipped for the chop, whereas Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak and Safety Minister Brandon Lewis are prone to be a part of Mr Gove on the promotion checklist.

As reported in final week’s Mail on Sunday, Mr Johnson’s influential adviser Dominic Cummings is behind plans to strip management of prisons, probation and sentencing from the Justice Division, handing it as a substitute to House Secretary Priti Patel – and on the similar time eradicating immigration from the House Workplace and inserting it in a stand-alone division.

This newspaper has additionally discovered that Mr Cummings is learning plans to redefine what Britain’s huge £14 billion international support price range could be spent on.

Below the UK’s legally binding dedication to dedicate zero.7 per cent of the nation’s GDP to worldwide charity, that spending is at present sure by strict Abroad Growth Support definitions.

It’s understood ‘new British normal of support spending’ has been into consideration that might see the price range shared extra extensively throughout Whitehall, together with with the Ministry of Defence.

Such a transfer might even see some support spending depend in the direction of Britain’s Nato dedication to dedicate two per cent of GDP to defence.

One Cupboard supply mentioned: ‘It is our cash and it’s as much as us how we spend it.’

Worldwide support and the position of DFID (the Division for Worldwide Growth) are set to be key components of a overview into Britain’s standing on the earth led by Professor John Bew.

Nevertheless, Downing Road has been warned that the entire abolition of Dfid would spark a big backlash from officers and the charity sector.

Consideration can also be turning to March’s Funds, with Treasury insiders warning slew of Election pledges made by the Tories should be funded by tax adjustments. Nevertheless, the Tory manifesto prohibits rises in earnings tax, Nationwide Insurance coverage and VAT.

As an alternative, is known a hike in Capital Positive factors Tax has been mooted by Treasury officers. At present, the tax on the revenue from the sale of second properties is ready at 28 per cent, with tax on the revenue on the sale of different capital belongings set at 20 per cent.

The Mail on Sunday additionally understands that Entrepreneurs’ Reduction – which sees enterprise creators pay solely ten per cent tax after they promote their enterprise – could possibly be scrapped.

Final evening, a Treasury official dismissed the claims as hypothesis and warned that no remaining selections on the Funds had been made.