Prime Minister will now 'discuss exam' on January 20, date changed

To handle the stress of examination to the scholars and academics of each class in India and overseas, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue program 'Examination Pe Charcha 2020' has been rescheduled to look into Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and different festivals. Now this 'dialogue' 20 will happen on January. Earlier this program was to happen on 16 January 2020.

The Ministry of Human Useful resource Improvement had claimed in an announcement that nice enthusiasm and curiosity is being seen by the Prime Minister to make sure higher leads to exams and college students to take exams in a cushty surroundings and to stay uninterested but in addition invaluable factors. is.

For the third version of the Prime Minister's interplay program with college college students 'Examination on Dialogue 2020', HRD Ministry in affiliation with 'MyGov' from class 9 12 has launched 'Quick Essay' competitors for college kids.

The primary version of the interplay program with college and faculty college students 16 on February, 2018 on the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and the second version in January 2019.