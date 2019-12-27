Prime Minister’s island paradise revealed

As Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds touched down in St Lucia on Thursday morning, pleasure on close by Mustique — their last vacation spot — was reaching fever pitch.

The Caribbean paradise island is accustomed to welcoming everybody who’s anybody, from rock stars to royalty, together with each aristo and captain of trade in between, however our Prime Minister may be very a lot the person of the second.

Phrase unfold simply earlier than Christmas that he and Carrie have been planning a New Yr break there, however nobody had fairly believed it till it occurred.

The couple are staying with the Von Bismark household and in addition to having the ocean only a stone’s throw away, then may also take a dip in their very own pool

Mr Johnson and his girlfriend can relax and chill out after a bruising basic election marketing campaign whereas having fun with the panoramic views on the villa

However after disembarking from their London to St Lucia flight — and after the PM had been greeted by his St Lucian counterpart Allen Chastanet and merrily posed for photos with BA cabin crew — the couple transferred onto a twin-propeller aircraft for the quick hop to Mustique.

They’re friends of Depend Leopold von Bismarck-Schonhausen (a descendant of the primary ‘Iron Chancellor’ of Germany) and his glamorous spouse Debonnaire.

She runs an invitation-only boutique in London promoting objets d’artwork and is alleged to have turn into agency associates with Carrie.

In the meantime Leopold and Debonnaire’s son, Nikolai von Bismarck, a photographer, is predicted to hitch the throng, along with his girlfriend of 4 years, supermodel Kate Moss, who is because of fly in immediately. At 45, she is 13 years his senior, whereas, after all, Boris is 24 years older than Carrie.

Carrie and Boris (pictured on vacation in Turkey along with his household) can be staying with Depend Leopold von Bismarck-Schonhausen and his spouse

The couple can be staying with the Von Bismark household – who’re descended from the primary German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – however it isn’t clear who can be choosing up the invoice for the swanky villa

A brochure for the villa says: ‘The open air plan offers the right steadiness of indoor and out of doors residing areas’

Intriguingly, the Mail can reveal that it is completely potential that Moss, Boris and Carrie will all be staying below the identical roof.

The von Bismarcks don’t personal a property on the island however are reported to be renting a five-bedroom ‘Moorish castle-style villa’ known as Oceanus, excessive above Britannia Bay (so named as a result of the Queen visited in 1966) for which they’re paying almost £40,000 for per week. It comes with a employees of 4, with all foods and drinks thrown in.

Designed initially in 1976 by Swedish architect Arne Hasselqvist, it advertises itself as ‘constructed from pure supplies, and set round 4 decorative swimming pools . . . good for giant households and home events’.

Pictures of the inside present extensive verandahs, ornately carved four-poster beds, and a eating space with breathtaking views.

So what precisely can the PM and his consort anticipate from the celebrations right here?

The beautiful bed room of the six-bedroom villa the place Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds will staying. It comes replete with a 4 poster mattress

Beautiful view: The island can be a favorite of the Royal Household, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there in addition to Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a marriage current

Properly, thank goodness Boris is again on the booze after his election marketing campaign abstinence. And let’s hope he is able to let his rumpled hair down as a result of as friends of the famously flamboyant von Bismarck household he can be anticipated to hitch within the no-holds- barred revelry.

This 12 months’s New Yr’s Eve theme on Mustique is Sport Of Thrones, and all these holidaying there over the festive season have been despatched recommendations about what they could put on and the place to rent appropriate costumes.

Maybe Boris, 55, will don a medieval tunic and go as Jaime ‘the Kingslayer’ Lannister, blond son of Lord Tywin Lannister with a lust for energy and scandalous non-public life.

Fancy costume or not, there will be no scarcity of diverting firm.

Mick Jagger and his daughters Jade and Georgia Could can be there, as will Daniel Craig (taking a break from filming his last Bond film) and his spouse Rachel Weisz, whereas rock star Bryan Adams is predicted to place in an look, together with designer Tom Ford, who named one in all his pink lipsticks ‘Mustique’.

Fellow designer Tommy Hilfiger is there and Cara Delevingne will add to the supermodel quotient.

The open plan eating space is ideal for entertaining and consuming, with beautiful views of the encompassing ocean and countryside

However Boris may even discover himself amongst extra acquainted faces, for instance Henry Channon, son of the late millionaire Paul Channon, a member of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Cupboard, who has a vacation residence on the island.

At Oxford, Boris was a good friend and actual up to date of Henry’s older sister, Olivia, who died in 1986 aged simply 22, of a medicine overdose.

She had been attending a drug-fuelled social gathering within the rooms of Depend Gottfried von Bismarck, one other member of the von Bismarck clan. Gottfried and Boris additionally knew one another.

Following Channon’s dying, Gottfried was charged with drug possession and fined £80 at an Oxford Magistrates Court docket.

In 2007, then aged 44, he was discovered lifeless on the ground of his £5 million flat in Chelsea after overdosing on heroin.

All owners on Mustique have been instructed to not say a phrase in regards to the PM’s jaunt right here and there’s little probability of photographers intruding on his go to.

Identified for its white-sand seashores, the unique island (pictured) within the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favorite of the wealthy and well-known

Up to now, paparazzi snappers looking celebrities have employed boats and positioned themselves off shore with lengthy lenses. But when they try and set foot on land, they know they are going to instantly be handed over to police as a result of Mustique is a personal island.

It’s simply three miles lengthy and one mile extensive, and there aren’t any vehicles (folks get round on petrol-fired Mini Mokes known as ‘mules’ — which Boris little doubt will love). Everybody who comes right here is vetted earlier than arrival.

‘There’s much more of a buzz right here than regular at the moment of 12 months,’ a long-time Mustique home-owner instructed the Mail this week.

‘[Boris and Carrie] have come at the perfect potential time. The place goes psychological at New Yr. It is social gathering central.’

The New Yr’s Eve bash begins round 11pm on the garden of the Cotton Home Resort, which leads right down to Endeavour Bay. Tents can be arrange on the grass in entrance of the Nice Home, designed by architect Oliver Messel, and all foods and drinks is supplied courtesy of the Mustique Firm, which manages the island on behalf of the greater than 100 home-owners.

After disembarking from their London to St Lucia flight — and after the PM had been greeted by his St Lucian counterpart Allen Chastanet and merrily posed for photos with BA cabin crew (pictured) — the couple transferred onto a twin-propeller aircraft for the quick hop to Mustique

At round 2am-3am, the social gathering strikes on to legendary Basil’s Bar on Britannia Bay — nearly immediately under Boris’s lodgings — the place everybody from Princess Margaret to David Bowie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and all of the Middletons have, through the years, wiggled and giggled till daybreak.

William and Kate even requested the founding father of Basil’s Bar, Basil Charles, now 72, to recreate his notorious venue on the Goring Resort in London earlier than their marriage ceremony, to which he was invited.

Hopefully, Boris and Carrie will stick round lengthy sufficient to attend Marc Quinn’s annual extravaganza, held on the artist’s villa within the first week of January.

It was Quinn who was awarded the fee for the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Sq. in 2004 and persuaded the then pregnant Alison Lapper, who has no arms and shortened legs, to pose for him.

The artist appears to have a factor about plinths. Final 12 months, his social gathering featured a feminine dance troupe flown over from New York. They have been dressed as robots and every of them was given a plinth of their very own on which to carry out.

Regardless of its racy connections each previous and current, the mystique of Mustique is basically resulting from its extraordinary pure magnificence, its pristine seashores and crystal waters — and its refusal to permit non-public jets to land on the rustic little airport.

‘There isn’t any bling bling,’ says Jacques Brouchier, basic supervisor of the Cotton Home, ‘which is why so few Russians come right here’.

It was Colin Tennant — later Lord Glenconner — who purchased Mustique on a whim in 1958 for simply shy of £45,000.

On the time, it was a mosquito-infested spit of land with no electrical energy and little water.

Though wildly eccentric and susceptible to outbursts of violent mood, Tennant, who died in 2010 and triggered a furore by leaving his property to his man servant on the island quite than his spouse and youngsters, should take a lot of the credit score for what Mustique has turn into.

Within the Sixties, Tennant needed solely ‘lovely folks’ to speculate — so anybody wishing to purchase land needed to ship first for his approval.

Leopold and Debonnaire’s son, Nikolai von Bismarck (left), a photographer, is predicted to hitch the throng, along with his girlfriend of 4 years, supermodel Kate Moss (proper), who is because of fly in immediately

And when one potential investor mentioned he had flown over the island in his helicopter and appreciated what he noticed, Tennant instructed him to take his chopper and his architectural drawings elsewhere.

Mustique’s most well-known resident was undoubtably Princess Margaret — at present being performed in season three of The Crown by Helena Bonham Carter. Margaret carried out a lot of her affair with Roddy Llewellyn on the island.

On her engagement to society photographer Tony Armstrong-Jones (later Lord Snowdon) in 1960, Tennant had requested her if she would really like ‘one thing in a small field from Aspreys or a bit of Mustique’.

She selected the land and even made a detour to examine it throughout her honeymoon on the Royal Yacht Britannia. Snowdon all the time resented the present and ever after referred to Mustique as ‘Mustake’.

Margaret’s home Les Jolies Eaux, (Stunning Waters) was constructed on the plot excessive above Gelliceaux Bay. It was the one residence she ever owned and, in line with Basil Charles ‘it meant extra to her than 100 palaces’.

In her guide, Woman in Ready: My Extraordinary Life In The Shadow Of The Crown — which was serialised within the Mail and have become a best-seller — Woman Glenconner, Tennant’s widow and Princess Margaret’s Woman in Ready, says the explanation Mustique continues to be so fashionable amongst those that can afford it’s as a result of ‘it has saved Colin’s distinctive bohemian spirit’.

There aren’t any electrical gates or barbed wire; no armed safety (though a former British policeman and his staff guarantee there’s zero crime); no promoting hoardings, no golf course, no marina, no water snowboarding and heaven assist anybody who tries to smuggle in a jet ski.

That bohemian spirit reached its zenith at Tennant’s 50th birthday celebrations in 1976. They lasted per week, culminating in a gold-themed social gathering on the white sands of Macaroni Seashore, at which locals shaped a guard of honour sporting gold-painted codpieces constructed from coconut shells, their our bodies glistening with oil.

Visitors — together with Mick and Bianca Jagger (he wore a battered ‘Southern boy’ straw hat; she sported a gold creation harking back to Gone With The Wind), socialites Sabrina Guinness, Emma Soames, and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe — walked by way of arches of gold palms, with flaming torches lining the path to the seaside.

‘It was Princess Margaret who, as visitor of honour, stole the present in a gold-sequinned turban and kaftan, along with her pores and skin darkened. She regarded out of this world,’ says Charles, who Tennant had put in control of the social gathering logistics.

Considered one of Princess Margaret’s favorite seashores was Lagoon Bay. She regarded it as the right spot for picnics and beloved to swim in its clear, light waters.

Maybe if Boris is feeling particularly romantic initially of a New Yr, then this might be the right place to suggest. There absolutely might be just one reply.

As Basil as soon as instructed me: ‘Folks ask the place I am from and I say, ‘I do not know the place heaven is, however I dwell simply subsequent door.’ ‘