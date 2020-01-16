Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts shares photos next to Naomi Campbell and Ghislaine Maxwell

By Chris Dyer For Mailonline

Printed: 12:11 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:11 EST, 16 January 2020

Jeffrey Epstein’s former ‘intercourse slave’ has posted a social media message geared toward Ghislaine Maxwell and Naomi Campbell, claiming they knew she was being abused.

Virginia Roberts alleges she was pressured to have intercourse with Prince Andrew thrice on the properties of his late buddy Epstein, who she says trafficked her whereas she was underage over the course of years of abuse.

The 36-year-old tweeted a message right this moment to the paedophile billionaire’s social circle, alleging friends noticed her at events aged 17 and didn’t intervene to cease the abuse.

Roberts, who now goes by her married title of Giuffre, wrote: ‘You noticed me at your events, you noticed me in Epstein’s properties, you noticed me on the aircraft, you noticed me get my haircut, you noticed me on the streets, you watched me be abused. You noticed me! #Consciousness #Justice #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffreyEpstein #NaomiCampbell #PrinceAndrew.’

Alongside footage of a lady showing to be Virginian Roberts, she tweeted alleging members of Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle knew she was being abused

Virginia Roberts says this reveals her with Prince Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell’s (within the background) flat in west London in early 2001

Roberts gave the impression to be pictured beside supermodel Naomi Campbell at her 31st celebration in St Tropez, France, in 2001.

Representatives for Campbell denied she was shut pals with Epstein and instructed the Solar the disgraced financier was solely invited to her celebration by her then boyfriend, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

There isn’t a proof Campbell or her friends knew of Epstein’s crimes or who Roberts was when she allegedly attended the occasion.

Within the footage from Campbell’s celebration, a lady Roberts says was her could be seen sporting the identical type white prime and multicoloured trousers she wore in an notorious picture with Prince Andrew – stated have been taken at Maxwell’s west London flat in 2001.

The Duke of York claims the picture might have been photoshopped to point out his fingers positioned on ‘s waist.

The pictures linked to Roberts’ tweet additionally seem to point out Roberts standing close to Ghislaine Maxwell, who Roberts claims procured younger girls for Epstein.

Epstein’s surprising suicide comes simply 24 hours after court docket paperwork from Virginia Roberts Giuffre (pictured) had been unsealed

Epstein is pictured along with his affiliate and one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. Roberts alleged Maxwell was concerned in trafficking ladies for Epstein

Epstein was discovered hanged in his Manhattan jail cell final August awaiting trial for intercourse trafficking prices.

He beforehand obtained an 18-month jail sentence in Florida in 2008 on prices of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Regardless of the conviction, Prince Andrew continued to affiliate with Epstein and was pictured staying with him at his mansion in Manhattan in 2010.

Roberts sued Epstein in 2015 and claims she had intercourse with Prince Andrew thrice, together with as soon as in London when she was 17, as soon as in New York and one other time at Epstein’s personal Caribbean island of Little St James.

Prince Andrew has ’emphatically’ denied any relationship with the mother-of-three, who now lives in Cairns in Australia, ‘in any kind’ and that he doesn’t recall the 2001 pictured being taken.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight the Duke of York claimed he doesn’t bear in mind assembly Roberts.

He stated he was at a Pizza Categorical in Woking, Surrey, the evening he’s accused of going to Tramp nightclub with the then-teenager.