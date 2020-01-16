January 16, 2020 | 7:26am | Up to date January 16, 2020 | 7:27am

Prince Andrew might be stripped of his round the clock armed police safety due to the blowback from his Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it was revealed Thursday.

The UK’s Residence Workplace ordered a serious evaluate of the Duke of York’s safety after he was booted from royal duties following his disastrous makes an attempt to justify his shut friendship with the infamous pedophile, sources advised the Night Normal.

The federal government division really useful a serious downgrading of his safety, with a last resolution finally resting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the sources mentioned.

The choice may even have main implications for Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle as they step down from royal duties.

“Those in charge of royal security cannot write a blank check for anyone who does not have a public role for the foreseeable future,” a senior supply advised the paper. “Round-the-clock armed protection is very expensive. The Met is obliged to review the position to ensure it is justified.”

Royal safety by armed officers from London’s Metropolitan Police is presently mandated by the Residence Workplace, with royals notoriously high-risk targets, the Normal mentioned.

Andrew, the 59-year-old disgraced royal, now faces the prospect of being unprotected, or having to pay enormous quantities for personal safety, the report mentioned.

The price of defending the royal household just isn’t made public however is estimated to be not less than $130 million a yr, the paper mentioned.

A Residence Workplace spokesman advised the Normal, “We do not comment on individual security arrangements.”