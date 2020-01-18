Prince Andrew drives to lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip on royals’ Sandringham estate

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:52 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:57 EST, 18 January 2020

Prince Andrew joined the Queen and Prince Philip for lunch at Sandringham at the moment to maintain his mom firm within the midst of the Megxit disaster.

The Duke of York was pictured rumbling by the Norfolk property behind the wheel of his Land Rover Defender.

Sporting a flat cap and inexperienced fleecy coat, he drove with a person and thriller blonde lady to Wooden Farm the place he met his regal dad and mom following a shoot.

Andrew kick-started the current months of Royal woes when he was compelled to stop frontline duties following a toe-curling Newsnight interview the place he did not apologise for befriending paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Chaos remains to be raging by the Household’s ranks, however the highlight has as a substitute swivelled on to his nephew Harry, who’s stepping again as a senior royal to develop into financially unbiased with spouse Meghan Markle.

Andrew has unsurprisingly taken a again seat in the course of the ongoing Mexgit storm and was not invited to final Monday’s summit with Princes Charles, William and Harry to thrash out an answer to the Sussexes future.

Because it was revealed that talks between the Palace and Sussex households have floor to impasse, the Queen emerged stony-faced on her property this morning.

Earlier than her lunch with Andrew, she was noticed wrapped up in a patterned head scarf and sporting darkish glasses within the driver’s seat of her Land Rover.

Prince Philip, who’s believed to be incandescent concerning the present Royal disaster, has not been seen in public since Monday.

Andrew broke cowl on Wednesday when he was seen grinning as he swept out of Buckingham Palace in his £220,000 Bentley Continental GT.

The Queen’s center son has taken to shunning public outings and didn’t partake within the conventional Christmas Day church service, driving again to the home after a personal ceremony with Charles.

The Queen appeared stony-faced as she drove by Sandringham on Saturday whereas Harry ready for extra conferences within the UK

Andrew kick-started the current months of Royal woes when he was compelled to stop frontline duties following a toe-curling Newsnight interview the place he did not apologise for befriending paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein (pictured on the Sandringham property with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 as a visitor of the Duke)

Most of the Duke’s royal patronages additionally sought to distance themselves from him following the programme on November and he ultimately introduced he was stepping down from all his patronages and his royal duties.

Through the interview on Newsnight, Andrew mentioned he didn’t recall assembly alleged sex-slave Virginia Roberts – now often known as Virginia Giuffre – and emphatically denied that he had intercourse along with her.

The royal denied sweating closely on the dance flooring at Tramp nightclub along with her, on the premise he had suffered from a medical situation on the time which meant he didn’t sweat.

Andrew additionally sought to forged doubt on the authenticity of that confirmed him along with his arm round Miss Roberts’ waist, however conceded that it was tough to show if it was a pretend.