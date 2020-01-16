Prince Andrew faces losing armed guard as Home Office recommends major downgrade of security

By Ed Riley For Mailonline

Prince Andrew may very well be stripped of his armed police safety after he was pressured to face down from royal duties after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Residence Workplace is about to advocate a downgrade of his safety amid issues of the prices concerned of around the clock bodyguards.

Sources say bosses ‘can’t write a clean cheque for anybody who doesn’t have a public position within the foreseeable future’ after the Duke of York introduced he was stepping down in November.

He was successfully ordered to stop royal duties following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his hyperlinks to the the late paedophile financier Epstein.

The Night Customary studies that Scotland Yard has accomplished a radical evaluation of his royal safety and ‘conclusions have been reached and suggestions made.’

A remaining determination lies within the palms of Residence Secretary Priti Patel and, in the end, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The suggestions comes as the price of royal safety was thrust into the highlight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced they have been stepping down as senior royals which sparked questions over who would pay for his or her safety element.

A supply informed the Customary: ‘A evaluation was ordered into the Met’s safety of HRH The Duke of York as soon as it was introduced he was stepping down from royal duties in November.

‘These in command of royal safety can’t write a clean cheque for anybody who doesn’t have a public position for the foreseeable future.

‘Round the clock armed safety could be very costly. The Met is obliged to evaluation the place to make sure it’s justified.’

Andrew now faces the prospect of getting no bodyguards or having to pay for them himself.

The price of defending the royal household just isn’t made public however is estimated to be £100 million a yr.

It’s understood that taxpayers spent greater than £250,000 on Andrew’s safety groups’ journey bills

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s non-public assurances to the Queen, revealed by the Customary, that his authorities would cowl the prices of defending Harry, Meghan and Archie whereas they lived there.

It emerged earlier this week that flight prices for royal safety officers soared by greater than £1million after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acquired married, figures present.

The funds on air journey for bodyguards defending the Royal Household rose from £three.47million in 2016-17, to £four.62million in 2018-19.

The price of resort stays has additionally elevated from £1.12 million in 2016-17 to greater than £2 million in 2017-18, amid fears from senior officers that the safety invoice is ‘spiralling uncontrolled.’

The taxpayer funded funds for Met Police safety officers is predicted to rise even additional when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in Could 2018, break up their time between North America and the UK.

Paperwork seen by The Occasions present Scotland Yard is already struggling to coach sufficient specialist officers to deal with growing calls for to supply safety for the royal household.

A Residence Workplace spokesman mentioned: ‘We don’t touch upon particular person safety preparations.’