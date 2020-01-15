Prince Andrew is seen smiling as he leaves Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew was seen smiling extensively as he swept out of Buckingham Palace in his £220,000 Bentley Continental GT at present.

The Duke of York, who was absent from the royal summit held at Sandringham on Monday having been pressured to relinquish his royal duties following the scandal over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein final yr, was seen driving away from the palace after noon.

It is just the second time he has been seen since he was photographed along with his brother arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Norfolk property on Christmas Day final month.

Andrew carried out a spectacular self-destruction final November in an interview with the BBC, which noticed a number of of his enterprise sponsors for his [email protected] initiative saying they’d not again the challenge.

Most of the Duke’s royal patronages additionally sought to distance themselves from him following the programme on November and he finally introduced he was stepping down from all his patronages and his royal duties.

In the course of the interview on Newsnight, Andrew stated he didn’t recall assembly alleged sex-slave Virginia Roberts – now referred to as Virginia Giuffre – and emphatically denied that he had intercourse along with her.

The royal denied sweating closely on the dance flooring at Tramp nightclub along with her, on the premise he had suffered from a medical situation on the time which meant he didn’t sweat.

Andrew additionally sought to forged doubt on the authenticity of that confirmed him along with his arm round Miss Roberts’ waist, however conceded that it was troublesome to show if it was a faux.

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge placed on a united entrance at present as they carried out their first public engagement collectively in two months amid the persevering with fallout over Prince Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals.

Prince William and Kate went on a tour of Bradford this afternoon as they met younger individuals and employers and visited a group challenge that goals to strengthen bonds between grandparents and grandchildren.

That a part of the go to will little doubt increase eyebrows after the Queen agreeing to permit her grandson Harry to step down as senior royals along with his spouse and start a ‘new life’, splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

Immediately’s go to to the West Yorkshire metropolis was William and Kate’s first joint public engagement collectively since a charity occasion in London two months in the past on November 12 for his or her volunteer textual content assist service Shout.

The engagement in Bradford was introduced simply final week on January eight whereas tensions inside the Royal Household had been at a excessive earlier than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated someday later that they had been stepping down.

It has been a tumultuous week for the royals which additionally noticed authorized paperwork printed within the battle between Meghan and the Mail on Sunday that might result in her father testifying in opposition to her ought to the case go to trial.

Immediately, William and Kate will meet households from the Older But Wiser challenge – a workshop serving to grandparents to boost their relationship with their grandchildren and giving recommendation on elevating youngsters within the 21st century.

The couple – who’ve three youngsters, George, six, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, one – can even go to younger individuals, employers and households at tasks that promote cohesion inside what’s one in every of Britain’s most various cities.

Kate minimize a classy determine as she combined designer with high-street – carrying a military-style khaki coat by Alexander McQueen and a £90 printed black and white flowing gown from Zara which has since been diminished to £16.

The royal accomplished her outfit with a pair of £520 black block heels by Gianvito Rossi and a £550 Aspinal of London midi ‘Mayfair bag’, in addition to earrings by Zeen that she wore on her royal tour of Pakistan final yr.

Immediately, the couple will take part with workshops, together with one session serving to grandparents with child-caring duties and one other geared toward bringing individuals collectively in religiously and ethnically various communities.

They’ll start the day at Metropolis Corridor, in Centenary Sq., the place they heard about life in Bradford from a gaggle of younger individuals and meet representatives from native companies who’re serving to younger individuals into employment.

After talking with younger individuals about their profession prospects, the duke and duchess spoke with native enterprise leaders. William took the chance to talk with one in every of them about his beloved Aston Villa FC.

Talking about injured goalkeeper Tom Heaton, he stated: ‘Poor Tom, it is a horrible harm.’ He agreed that new signing Danny Drinkwater wants ‘extra recreation time’ and joked: ‘I realise we’ll begin speaking about soccer.’

When one younger man advised the couple that he hopes to work in video video games, William requested: ‘What video games do you play?’ The coed and Kate each then laughed when the duke adopted up with: ‘Simply checking.’

Enormous cheers greeted the royal couple as they got here out of the Metropolis Corridor to satisfy members of the general public. Kate smiled as one little lady offered her with a small bouquet of flowers.

They’ll go on to go to one of many West Yorkshire metropolis’s Khidmat Centres, which give attention to serving to probably the most susceptible members of the group.

Whereas there, William and Kate will take part a session by Higher Begin Bradford, which delivers greater than 20 tasks to pregnant girls and households with youngsters underneath the age of 4.

The ultimate engagement will see them becoming a member of a workshop run by Close to Neighbours, which helps individuals in various communities to get to know one another higher, construct relationships of belief and enhance their neighbourhoods.

Kate and William had been seen out collectively twice final month on December 25 on the Queen’s property Sandringham for a church service – and per week earlier than that on December 18 on the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex was seen for simply the second time for the reason that royal disaster started on the Downtown Eastside Girls’s Centre in Vancouver discussing ‘points affecting girls in the neighborhood’.

The shelter posted on its Fb web page, with the caption ‘Look who we had tea with at present! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us at present to debate points affecting girls in the neighborhood.’

Meghan didn’t be a part of the royal summit at Sandringham with the Queen and senior royals by telephone earlier, as a substitute counting on her husband to place ahead their case for a brand new unbiased life.

After the summit the Queen issued an announcement which sanctioned the couple’s new ‘unbiased life’ away from full-time royal duties and she or he stated they’d start a transition interval residing within the UK and Canada.

The duchess is alleged to be the driving drive behind the transfer. Harry and Meghan spent six weeks over the festive interval primarily based within the Canadian province of British Columbia staying at an unique property on Vancouver Island.

The duchess, a former actress, labored in Toronto throughout her time starring within the widespread US drama Fits, and is aware of the nation nicely having lived there for seven years.

In the meantime, it emerged yesterday that Meghan’s estranged father Thomas is ready to present proof in opposition to his personal daughter in a rare authorized case.

Mr Markle is anticipated to be known as as a key witness for the defence in a courtroom case she has introduced in opposition to a newspaper.

Mr Markle, 75, has given attorneys beforehand unseen textual content messages despatched within the build-up to Meghan’s wedding ceremony to Prince Harry that reveal the breakdown of the connection between father and daughter.

A number of the messages had been detailed yesterday in defence papers filed on the Excessive Courtroom in London.

The paperwork say that after Mr Markle messaged his daughter saying he could not come to her wedding ceremony as a result of he had been rushed to hospital for emergency coronary heart surgical procedure and advised to not fly on well being grounds, he acquired a textual content that gave the impression to be from Prince Harry.

The message admonished him, accused him of inflicting damage to his daughter and didn’t ask about his well being. It left Mr Markle ‘deeply damage’.

In return, Mr Markle wrote: ‘I’ve carried out nothing to harm you Meghan or anybody else … I am sorry my coronary heart assault is … any inconvenience for you.’

The Duchess of Sussex launched authorized motion in opposition to the Mail on Sunday final yr after it printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018.

Meghan, 38, has accused the newspaper – the sister paper of the Day by day Mail – of breaching her privateness, her information safety rights and her copyright when it printed extracts.

The MoS filed its defence to her case on the Excessive Courtroom in London yesterday. It denied her claims and argued there was a ‘large and legit public curiosity’ within the Royal Household, together with its ‘private and household relationships’.

A smiling Meghan Markle was noticed yesterday leaving the Vancouver Island dwelling the place she and Prince Harry stayed over the vacations with Archie. She has been staying within the mansion since final week, however Archie was nowhere to be seen yesterday

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex was seen for simply the second time for the reason that royal disaster started on the Downtown Eastside Girls’s Centre in Vancouver, Canada, discussing ‘points affecting girls in the neighborhood’

The defence papers additionally stated:

Thomas Markle solely launched Meghan’s letter to the world to indicate it was not the ‘loving’ plea her buddies had been making out;

He had stored her handwritten observe non-public for months, and solely revealed it to reveal ‘false’ claims that the duchess had been reaching out to restore their relationship;

He solely determined to launch extracts to the Press after she had allowed her buddies to speak in regards to the letter first within the US journal Folks;

That one in every of Meghan’s finest buddies, Jessica Mulroney, as soon as intervened to attempt to repair a ‘beneficial’ article for her;

Mr Markle had insisted he made a number of makes an attempt to contact his daughter by telephone name and by textual content message, however acquired no response;

That aside from the August 2018 letter, Mr Markle had not heard from his daughter since he advised her he was too ailing to attend her wedding ceremony. He had by no means been launched to her husband Prince Harry, nor met his grandson Archie.

The Queen’s assertion in full on Monday after a day of showdown talks to resolve the futures of Harry and Meghan

The event follows Monday’s Sandringham summit, which noticed the Queen maintain disaster talks about Meghan and Harry’s function within the Royal Household after they introduced their want to step again from their royal duties.

The duchess was final evening pictured in Canada for the primary time since she returned there following the bombshell ‘Megxit’ assertion. She was seen boarding a sea aircraft from Vancouver Island which gave the impression to be destined for Whistler ski resort.

Meghan launched her authorized motion in opposition to the MoS final yr after it printed excerpts of her letter to her father. Mr Markle gave the letter to the newspaper after unnamed buddies of the duchess advised the Folks journal that she had written the ‘loving’ letter in an try and restore their relationship.

Attorneys for the newspaper alleged that Meghan had ‘knowingly’ allowed her buddies to leak particulars of the letter to the journal – successfully that she had helped to breach her personal privateness.

The Queen is pictured attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on January 12

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been final pictured in public collectively after visiting Canada Home in London on January 7

Stressing that the Royal Household had been public figures supported ‘largely by public funds’, the newspaper stated: ‘There’s a large and legit public curiosity within the Royal Household and actions, conduct and requirements of behaviour of its members.

‘This extends not merely to their public conduct, however to their private and household relationships as a result of these are integral to the right functioning of the monarchy.’

If the case goes earlier than a decide, the paper stated it might ask for Meghan to be pressured at hand over all communications during which she had ‘triggered or permitted her buddies to offer details about her to the media or to hunt to affect what’s printed about her’.

It might result in the prospect of Meghan coming head to head along with her father within the Excessive Courtroom.

Mr Markle, a retired Hollywood lighting director who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, has stated his daughter minimize off all contact with him after her wedding ceremony, apart from the letter on the centre of the case.

If he had been to be known as as a witness, he would successfully must model his personal daughter a liar who had invaded her personal privateness. The Sussexes have stated they’ll fund the authorized proceedings privately.