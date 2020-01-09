Prince Andrew is told NOT to attend Trooping the Colour

With the dawning of a brand new yr, the Duke of York will need to have hoped that the troubling shadow forged by the late Jeffrey Epstein would diminish.

But it surely has now lengthened proper throughout the calendar into June and probably past.

For I can disclose that Andrew will miss the showpiece ceremonial event of the yr, Trooping the Color, marking the Queen’s official birthday, June 13.

As Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, he would usually take a outstanding half, driving alongside the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Kent.

‘Andrew is being changed,’ a army determine tells me, including that an eminent serving officer from the Grenadier Guards will trip in his place.

I’ve agreed to not reveal the id of Andrew’s substitute for safety causes on the request of the Military hierarchy.

‘The Duke is in ‘suspended animation’, maybe for a yr, till every thing is sorted out to the satisfaction of the highest brass — assuming that it’s,’ provides my supply

The Duke’s absence from the annual show of pageantry is with out precedent. Buckingham Palace declines to remark, as do the Grenadiers. However the determination shall be a bitter blow to Andrew, who succeeded his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, as Colonel of the Grenadiers in 2017.

‘He is labored actually laborious since then,’ provides the army determine.

Within the course of, Andrew earned renewed adulation from his daughters, with Eugenie proudly posting of him at Buckingham Palace after his first Trooping the Color, captioning it ‘an exquisite and proud day’.

Prince Andrew takes half in Trooping the Color Colonel’s Evaluate in Horse Guards Parade. Trooping the Color Rehearsal in June 2019

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah, whose late father, Main Ronald Ferguson, took half within the Trooping, was even prouder.

However, following the Duke’s car-crash interview with Emily Maitlis, Andrew’s position has turn out to be fraught with issue — resulting in his last-minute absence from the annual dinner of the Grenadiers’ First Guards Membership, in addition to to a schism throughout the regiment over his future position.

A Palace supply says it is vitally early to be speculating on one thing that isn’t going down till June.

Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart might have boldly gone the place no man has gone earlier than, however he at all times hankers to return to the Dorchester.

He reveals his late father Alfred, who served within the Military, was provided the place of second doorman on the five-star resort in London after the warfare. The job got here with household quarters — however his dad turned it down.

‘Typically I’ve mirrored on how totally different my life would have been if, on the age of 5, I might moved to Park Lane,’ says Stewart, 79, who as an alternative spent his childhood in Jarrow on the River Tyne. ‘Every now and then I am going to The Dorchester, and I’ll say good day and shake fingers with the doorman.’

Emilia kills Freddie in Fox scores warfare…

The Fox household launched a TV take-over on Wednesday as Emilia went face to face together with her brother Freddie.

However who received the battle of the scores? Emilia’s Silent Witness on BBC1 peaked at 5.2 million, whereas her sibling’s White Home Farm about killer Jeremy Bamber on ITV got here in at four.2 million.

Emilia posted this image of herself together with her brother earlier than transmission. ‘I do not suppose this has ever occurred to us earlier than,’ trilled Emilia — earlier than trouncing her youthful rival.

Emilia Fox and brother Freddie Fox. The Fox household launched a TV take-over on Wednesday as Emilia went face to face together with her brother

Gillian Anderson reveals her xxx-Information!

Gillian Anderson tells me it wasn’t till she performed a straight-talking intercourse therapist on TV’s Intercourse Schooling that she felt comfy speaking about taboo topics herself.

Talking on the present’s season two premiere in London, Gillian teasingly tells me that she retains an intimate a part of a prop — from a movie — at dwelling.

‘Do I’ve something taboo in my home? I stole a phallus from a faux cadaver whereas on set,’ she confides.

The previous X-Information star, whose boyfriend is The Crown’s screenwriter Peter Morgan, provides: ‘Intercourse Schooling definitely does break a variety of taboos, however I believe it does it in a really broad however delicate manner.’

Even ITV boss Kevin Lygo harboured doubts over batty new expertise present The Masked Singer. Panellist Jonathan Ross tells me: ‘Kevin stated, ‘I hope it isn’t going to be the common B-listers [behind the mask]’.’ That is no method to describe this week’s thriller visitor, the previous Dwelling Secretary Alan Johnson . . .

Parliamentary colleagues of former prime minister Theresa Could comment on how cheerful she appears. Freedom from the cares of workplace? Or has Boris Johnson requested her to do a job near her coronary heart?

There may be at the moment a emptiness for the Second Church Estates Commissioner — the Church of England’s consultant within the Home of Commons. Lambeth Palace sources suppose vicar’s daughter Mrs Could can be excellent within the publish. Has Downing Road seen the sunshine?

‘Colditz in kilts’ calls on Davina

Prince Charles’s alma mater Gordonstoun has invited TV’s Davina McCall to speak to pupils concerning the detrimental impression of cellphones after she backed calls to banish them from the classroom.

Telephones have been banned throughout the day at £40,000-a-year Gordonstoun — allegedly dubbed ‘Colditz in kilts’ by a disgruntled Charles — since 2017 and principal Lisa Kerr says it has led to extra interplay among the many kids.

‘I’m happy that Davina appears to agree with our coverage,’ says Kerr. ‘We would be delighted to ask her to return and see our cell phone ban in operation.’