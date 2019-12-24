December 24, 2019 | 2:11pm

No butts about it — Prince Andrew’s 2019 went to the canine.

The disgraced royal is bidding his disastrous yr adieu — with Christmas playing cards that includes a canine’s behind, in keeping with a brand new report.

Andrew joined ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, in sending out the weird festive message with the bottom of one among their beloved Norfolk terriers dealing with away from the digital camera, in keeping with the Every day Mail.

“Say Goodbye to 2019,” the cardboard’s caption reads.

One other photograph exhibits a path by means of the Highlands close to the Queen’s Balmoral property, the Mail reported.

“We Look to the Road Ahead,” states the optimistic message from the humiliated royal and his household, who all signal it collectively, together with Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, in keeping with photographs within the report.

A heartfelt message contained in the white embossed card additionally appears to reference the powerful instances Andrew, 59, has confronted, together with getting dumped from royal duties and skipping out on his eldest daughter’s engagement celebration in order to not embarrass her.

“We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness, Thank you,” the cardboard says, in keeping with the report.

Andrew has lengthy been accused of getting intercourse with one among pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, however the scandal escalated this yr following his train-wreck makes an attempt to justify his ties to the wicked pervert in a BBC interview.

The Duke of York and Buckingham Palace have strenuously denied the allegations towards him.

Regardless of them divorcing in 1996, ex-wife Ferguson, 60, has remained his most vocal defender, not too long ago lamenting her ex’s struggling over the “nonsense” allegations.

“To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain, he is the best man I know,” she not too long ago instructed Vogue Arabia.