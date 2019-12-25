Prince Andrew did not be part of the household for the 11 am service in England

SANDRINGHAM:

Britain’s Prince Andrew averted the limelight on Christmas Day by skipping the royal household’s conventional mid-morning stroll to church and attending an earlier service with different family.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, has stored a low profile since he stepped down from royal duties final month within the wake of a scandal over his friendship with convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was filmed strolling alongside a path together with his brother Prince Charles to St Mary Magdalene church close to the Queen’s property in Sandringham, japanese England in time for a 9 am service.

He didn’t be part of different family members strolling alongside a street to the 11 am service- one of many staples of the royal calendar.

The queen attended each companies, Sky Information and different media retailers reported. She was not accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, 98, who was solely discharged from hospital on Tuesday the place he was being handled for what Buckingham Palace described as a pre-existing situation.

Later within the day, palace workers say the 93-year-old queen will use her Christmas deal with to the nation to emphasize the worth of concord and reconciliation after a “bumpy” 12 months for her family.

Over the previous 12 months, her husband bought a police warning for his involvement in a automobile crash, grandsons Princes William and Harry publicly fell out and Andrew turned extra entangled within the furore over his hyperlinks to Epstein.

Andrew has denied accusation by a lady who stated she was trafficked by Epstein and compelled to have intercourse together with his pals, together with the prince, when she was 17.

Epstein, who had been charged with trafficking dozens of underage ladies, dedicated suicide in jail in August.

Charles, 71, additionally attended the 11 am service together with his spouse Camilla.

Charles’ elder son, Prince William was current together with his spouse Kate and two of their children- Prince George and Princess Charlotte. His youthful brother Prince Harry is spending Christmas in Canada together with his spouse Meghan and child Archie.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)