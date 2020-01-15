PRINCE ANDREW: UK cops block probe into Epstein sex slaves

British cops have thrown up a brick wall to guard Prince Andrew in opposition to allegations he had intercourse with an underage woman.

The Royal has been tied to the sickening antics of his pal, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and Epstein’s alleged pimp and longtime Andrew confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Now, the UK institution is circling the wagons across the beleaguered prince.

The London Every day Mirror filed a Freedom of Data Act as to the whereabouts of Andrew’s bodyguards in March 2001.



Jeffrey Epstein and the socialite accused of being his sexual procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell.

GETTY IMAGES

Accuser Virginia Roberts claimed she had intercourse with the prince at Maxwell’s London mansion.

However Andrew informed the BBC in his disastrous interview that he couldn’t have carried out it as a result of he was consuming pizza with one in every of his daughters at a restaurant exterior London.

The tabloid needed to examine the veracity of that declare.

Nevertheless, the Metropolitan Police shot down the newspaper’s request declaring it was a nationwide safety concern.

“Revealing locations from 19 years ago cannot possibly reveal personal data, either directly or indirectly,” anti-monarchist Graham Smith informed the Mirror.

“The police are tasked with protecting the royals from physical harm, not from legitimate inquiry, criminal investigation or embarrassment.”

Roberts, who’s initially from Florida teenager, was lured into Epstein’s sick orbit when she was simply 15-years-old.

She claims she had intercourse with the prince on three events and that she was usually sexually shared with Epstein’s friends.

Now dwelling in Australia, she referred to as Andrew’s alibi “lies after lies.”

She tweeted: “There could only be one reason the prince’s bodyguards would not (want) to expose where the prince had been on March 10th 2001- the night in question, bc he wasn’t at Woking Pizza with his daughter B (Princess Beatrice). Lies after lies- so frustrating!!”

Andrew has denied the allegations however has since been stripped of his royal duties.

Epstein, 66, who died mysteriously final summer season in his New York jail cell whereas awaiting trial for intercourse trafficking, was nicely linked to the wealthy and highly effective.

The 2 largest targets of the investigation now are the prince and Maxwell.

