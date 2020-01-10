January 10, 2020 | 10:31am

Prince Andrew’s personal secretary Amanda Thirsk has agreed to step down because the scandal-scarred duke’s personal secretary — lower than two months after she was blamed for her boss’ “car crash” BBC Newsnight interview over his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in response to a brand new report.

Thirsk agreed to the phrases of her exit — together with a fee value tens of 1000’s of British kilos — in a Thursday authorized settlement with the palace, Sky Information reported. An official announcement will probably be made later, a royal insider informed the outlet.

She can also be anticipated to signal a separate contract Friday that may hold her on board because the chief govt of [email protected] International Restricted, the privately owned worldwide arm of Prince Andrew’s venture supporting entrepreneurs.

However the anticipated size of her tenure there’s below query — as a lot of the initiative’s board members have resigned within the wake of the extensively panned BBC interview.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson blamed Thirsk for the ill-fated sit-down, saying the secretary ought to have steered the duke away from it.

“This has Amanda Thirsk’s hands all over it,” a supply linked to the duchess informed The Telegraph in November. “The Duke is not very quick on his feet so how could Amanda put him up to it. Amanda was the one who pushed for it. Fifty minutes with anybody on the one subject is going to be difficult. Even ‘Newsnight’ [was] flabbergasted.”

Emily Maitlis interviews Prince Andrew AP

However Thirsk’s allies praised her efforts to assist foster a job for the duke that bolstered the nation’s economic system as nicely, in response to Sky Information.

Thirsk, a former banker, has labored on the palace for the duke since 2004 and took on the personal secretary position in 2012.

The duke didn’t hearth Thirsk — somewhat, she was merely anticipated to step down from her position within the new yr, Sky Information reported in November.

The duke will proceed to make use of a non-public secretary, a supply informed the outlet, however that particular person’s id is unclear.

A palace spokesman informed the outlet it “would never comment on individuals.”

Thirsk couldn’t be reached for remark by Sky Information.

The information of Thirsk’s departure comes on the finish of a turbulent week for the royal household — after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a bombshell announcement Wednesday that they might distance themselves from the monarchy.