Prince Andrew’s personal secretary Amanda Thirsk who persuaded him to look on car-crash Newsnight interview reaches authorized settlement after being sacked
Prince Andrew’s personal secretary Amanda Thirsk has reached a authorized settlement after she was sacked, studies point out.
Mrs Thirsk, who was instrumental in persuading the beleaguered royal to comply with his disastrous Newsnight interview, was informed final November by the Duke that she would now not be his personal secretary.
The previous banker was taken on in 2004 because the prince’s ‘workplace controller’ and was made his personal secretary in 2012.
Royal sources now say Mrs Thirsk has reached a authorized settlement to step down from employment within the Royal Family after 15 years, Sky Information studies.
Prince Andrew (pictured with Thirsk) confronted a livid backlash after the Newnight interview his personal secretary arrange
