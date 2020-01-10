Prince Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk reaches legal settlement after being sacked 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Printed: 04:38 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:47 EST, 10 January 2020

Prince Andrew’s personal secretary Amanda Thirsk has reached a authorized settlement after she was sacked, studies point out.

Mrs Thirsk, who was instrumental in persuading the beleaguered royal to comply with his disastrous Newsnight interview, was informed final November by the Duke that she would now not be his personal secretary.

The previous banker was taken on in 2004 because the prince’s ‘workplace controller’ and was made his personal secretary in 2012.

Royal sources now say Mrs Thirsk has reached a authorized settlement to step down from employment within the Royal Family after 15 years, Sky Information studies.