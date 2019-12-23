Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden put on adorable display with sons in Christmas card

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have shared an cute festive household posing alongside their two younger sons in matching outfits.

Within the snap, which was posted on the royals’ official Instagram web page, Prince Carl, 40, and Princess Sofia, 35, will be seen cuddling as much as their lookalike blonde kids Alexander, three, and Gabriel, 2, beside a Christmas tree on the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

Whereas fashionable Princess Sofia donned a cool tartan skirt with a easy black prime for the event, she dressed her sons in matching festive purple cardigans with good white shirts and beige trousers.

Sharing the picture on-line, the Swedish royals wrote of their native language: ‘We want you a beautiful and Merry Christmas from us!’

The glamorous Princess Sofia might be seen beaming within the snap whereas having fun with a cuddle together with her eldest son Alexander.

In the meantime Prince Carl Philip regarded his ordinary good-looking self in a navy go well with with an identical tie whereas holding the hand of their youthful son Gabriel.

The household appeared overjoyed with festive spirit as all of them grinned on the digicam whereas posing in entrance of a Christmas bushes.

Followers of the royal couple had been fast to touch upon the cute image, with a lot of them wishing them ‘God Jul’ – which suggests Merry Christmas in Swedish.

The is just like one shared final yr of Prince Carl with eldest son Alexander, posing subsequent to an identical Christmas tree in virtually the very same spot.

College students from the Swedish College of Agricultural Sciences have a long-standing custom of presenting the palace with the Christmas bushes yearly because the finish of the 1960s.

In final yr’s cute snap, Alexander wore a Christmas jumper, in addition to a Santa hat as he helped his dad with Christmas bushes.

This years celebration is the primary for the household since Alexander and Gabriel had been stripped off their royal standing in October.

The youngsters, alongside Princess Madeleine’s three kids, won’t be anticipated to carry out royal duties as adults as they don’t seem to be immediately in line to the throne.

The 5 kids will nonetheless be members of the royal household, however won’t be known as His or Her Royal Highness and won’t have entry to taxpayer funds.

Carl-Philip is the second little one of the king Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia.

The glamorous couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two-year-old son Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland, and one-year-old Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna who’re fifth and sixth in line to the Swedish throne.

Earlier than marrying the prince, Sofia was a mannequin and actuality TV contestant. The pair dated for 5 years earlier than strolling down the aisle and dwell collectively within the upmarket Djurgården district of Stockholm.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia married within the royal palace’s chapel, with the bride sporting a lace wedding ceremony costume created by native designer Ida Sjöstedt.