Prince Andrew was supported by older brother Prince Charles as they strolled to a Christmas Day church service with the Queen — with the scandal-scarred royal skipping the primary service just a few hours later.

Inheritor to the throne Charles, 71, walked side-by-side and seemed to be having a severe chat together with his brother, who continues to be reeling from being dumped from royal duties over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

They have been photographed heading to a 9 a.m. service in Sandringham, the place their mom, Queen Elizabeth II, joined them — permitting Andrew to keep away from the high-profile household service two hours later.

The low-key look on the non-public service solved the sooner fears that protesters would disrupt the service in entrance of the world’s press — whereas nonetheless permitting him to attend church together with his mom.

Prince Charles (left), Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Mary Magdalene’s church. REUTERS

It additionally meant the brothers might stroll to the service earlier than members of the general public have been allowed to line the roads to look at the royals make their annual stroll to St. Mary Magdalene Church close to the Queen’s rural retreat at Sandringham.

With Andrew a no-show, the later service was as a substitute stolen by Princess Charlotte, four, and older brother Prince George, 6, who attended the annual service for the primary time. Mother and father William and Kate left 1-year-old Prince Louis at residence.

They have been joined strolling to the service by Charles, who additionally appeared for the second service.

Andrew as a substitute stayed residence together with his 98-year-old father, Prince Philip, who was unable to attend having been discharged from a hospital on Christmas Eve, in accordance with The Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene. Getty Photos

Additionally lacking have been Prince Harry, his spouse, Meghan, and their 7-month-old son, Archie, who’re spending the vacation in Canada with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

