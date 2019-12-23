December 23, 2019 | 12:19pm | Up to date December 23, 2019 | 12:21pm

Prince Charles on Monday stated that his sick dad, Prince Philip, is being “looked after very well” within the hospital — whereas admitting that “things don’t work so well” now he’s 98.

“He’s being looked after very well in hospital. At the moment, that’s all we know,” the inheritor to the throne informed reporters Monday after his father spent a 3rd evening in London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital.

“When you get to that age, things don’t work so well,” Charles later informed a well-wisher of the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, in response to The Telegraph.

Philip was taken to the hospital “as a precautionary measure” for a pre-existing situation, Buckingham Palace stated Friday.

The queen didn’t change her schedule because of her husband’s keep in a hospital and on Sunday was photographed attending church.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, is an advocate of train and wholesome consuming. He has stated he roughly adopted the Atkins food plan, in response to The Telegraph.