Prince Charles ‘snubs’ US Vice President Mike Pence while shaking officials’ hands in Israel 

Prince Charles appeared to keep away from shaking arms with US Vice President Mike Pence at an Auschwitz memorial occasion in Jerusalem right now – however then smiled as he shook arms with Vladimir Putin.

A video clip of the Prince of Wales greeting officers in Israel confirmed him stroll alongside the entrance row of seats, shaking arms with a number of dignitaries.

However when he got here to Pence, the inheritor to the throne appeared to ‘snub’ the vice chairman and stick with it strolling.

Regardless of Pence standing as much as shake his hand, the Prince merely appeared him within the eye earlier than shifting on to shake arms with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sitting subsequent to Pence.

The Prince didn’t seem to make an effort to strategy Pence and his spouse, Karen, because the VP then patted the Queen’s first son on the again as spoke to Netanyahu.

The obvious ‘snub’ got here moments earlier than Prince Charles warmly shook arms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As soon as Charles walked previous Pence, he then took his seat subsequent to French President Emmanuel Macron and was launched to the Russian chief.

The Prince greeted Putin with a handshake and a smile in a separate clip posted on-line.

After a pleasant dialogue with Netanyahu, Prince Charles then shook arms with Macron.

Charles had been assembly together with world leaders on the occasion to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Charles reached throughout Emmanuel Macron to warmly greet Russian President Vladimir Putin

A Buckingham Palace official denied this was a snub, telling the BBC the prince and Mr Pence had a ‘lengthy and heat dialog’ earlier than the ceremony started.

Katie Waldman, the Vice President’s press secretary, additionally denied the prince had blacked Pence, saying the pair had spoken previous to the occasion and had been pictured smiles and sharing a joke.

She tweeted alongside the : ‘This isn’t true. VP and Prince Charles spoke previous to coming into the occasion flooring and after his remarks as effectively.’

Waldman added in a press release: ‘Vice President Pence and the Second Woman spoke with Prince Charles for 5 minutes within the pre-program earlier than they entered the corridor. Additionally they shook arms on the finish of his remarks.’

Earlier on the memorial, Prince Charles informed invited visitors that the tales of the Holocaust belonged to lots of these within the corridor and Jewish individuals throughout the globe.

He added: ‘However we should always remember that also they are our story: a narrative of incomprehensible inhumanity, from which all humanity can and should be taught.

‘For that an evil can’t be described doesn’t imply that it can’t be defeated. That it can’t be absolutely understood doesn’t imply that it can’t be overcome.’