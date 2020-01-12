By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Prince Charles is travelling to Oman to attend the primary three days of mourning for Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned Al Mentioned earlier than jetting again in time for the crunch Prince Harry Sandringham summit.

The sultan dominated the Center Jap nation for 50 years, and died on the age of 79, reportedly from colon most cancers.

Members of the Royal Household, together with the Queen and Prince Charles, have met the sultan on various events.

Sultan Qaboos is seen with Prince Charles and Princess Diana as they launched into a royal tour of the Gulf States in November 1986

In a press release Her Majesty stated: ‘I used to be deeply saddened to listen to of the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned al Mentioned.

‘His devotion to Oman, to its growth and to the care of his individuals was an inspiration. ‘He can be remembered for his sensible management and his dedication to peace and understanding between nations and between faiths.

‘He was an excellent good friend of my household and of the UK, and we’re grateful for all he did to additional strengthen the bond of friendship between our nations.

‘My State Go to to Oman in 2010 stays a cherished reminiscence.’

And now it’s understood that Prince Charles has flown out to attend the primary days of mourning for the sultan.

However Prince Charles is predicted to make it again to Sandringham for crunch talks with Prince Harry on Monday.

Boris Johnson has arrived in Muscat to supply his condolences following the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned of Oman, Downing Road has stated.

The Prime Minister will attend a condolence ceremony at Al Alam Palace, alongside the Prince of Wales, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and the Chief of the Defence Workers, Basic Sir Nick Carter.

Downing Road stated the Prime Minister will meet the brand new Sultan – Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Mentioned – and different senior members of the Omani authorities.

The sultan’s demise comes amid heightened tensions within the Center East after Iranian normal Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport final week.

The sultan can be succeeded by his cousin and Oman’s tradition minister Haitham bin Tariq, who was sworn in as the brand new chief on the Royal Household Council in Muscat right this moment.